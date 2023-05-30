willcox-lithium-map.jpg

MAX Power has its sights on the Willcox Playa as a potential location for a lithium mine. 

 MAX POWER CORP.

WILLCOX – The MAX Power Mining Corp. announced on May 4 it had commenced lithium mining exploration at its Willcox Playa Project, a 1,400-acre site along the Willcox Playa southwest of Willcox near Cochise Stronghold.

The American division of a Canadian company, MAX has secured three property blocks along the playa totaling 3,754 acres, mostly leased from the state of Arizona.

