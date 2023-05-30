WILLCOX – The MAX Power Mining Corp. announced on May 4 it had commenced lithium mining exploration at its Willcox Playa Project, a 1,400-acre site along the Willcox Playa southwest of Willcox near Cochise Stronghold.
The American division of a Canadian company, MAX has secured three property blocks along the playa totaling 3,754 acres, mostly leased from the state of Arizona.
MAX’s announcement signals an escalation of the prospect of a fully functioning mine in Cochise County.
Lithium is typically extracted depending on where it’s located, in salt flat brines or in mineral ores.
Most of the world’s lithium is collected from underground brine reservoirs called salars.
The salty water is pumped to the surface and collected in a series of evaporation ponds and held there for more than a year.
As the water evaporates it leaves behind a lithium-rich brine that intensifies over repeated evaporations.
A slurry of hydrated lime is added during the evaporation process to precipitate out magnesium and boron salts from the brine.
Once the concentration of lithium is high, 6% or more in the final brine, it is removed from the pond and a process of extracting the metal begins.
The brine is purified to remove contaminants or unwanted elements, then a chemical treatment precipitates out desirable products and byproducts and additional filtration removes those precipitated solids.
Desirable byproducts include lithium hydroxide for making salts; lithium bromide, a desiccant used in air condition systems; and butyllithium, used in organic chemistry.
A treatment with soda ash precipitates out lithium carbonate, then washing and drying of the lithium carbonate yields the final product.
Rock mining for lithium is considerably more complex and energy intensive.
The Willcox Playa had long been a target of lithium mining exploration. In 1976 the U.S. Geological Survey identified parts of the playa as areas with potential locations of lithium brines.
It identified a 22-square-mile anomaly with high electrical conductivity, which was interpreted as a subsurface brine field with no hydrological outlet.
In 2014 a company named Stria acquired a Willcox Playa lithium property consisting of 1,400 acres in a flat, arid drainage basin.
Stria acquired the property with its purchase of Pueblo Lithium LLC from AGR-O Phosphate Inc. that year. The playa property comprises 61 lode mining claims.
Lithium Energy Products Inc. announced its acquisition of the Willcox Playa lithium property in 2018 and began a gravitational survey and electromagnetic analysis on the project.
Early interest in the playa stems from a series of historical USGS surveys. They conducted an airborne magnetic survey in 1963 (Dempsey et. al., 1963), a gravity survey in 1966 and electromagnetic and resistivity survey 1976.
In 1978 the USGS drilled a reverse circulation hole for analysis approximately 8 km northwest of MAX’s southern claim.
These surveys are considered “historical” because the collection measurements or samples were not appropriately supervised according to more current government standards.
Historical or scientific, the USGS surveys managed to reference the playa as “one of the most prospective locations for undiscovered lithium brines,” and has spurred slow but steady prospecting in the area since.
Increased demand has mining companies aggressively seeking exploration approvals.
Less than two weeks after announcing the exploration, on May 15 MAX Power made another announcement, the entry into a cooperative research and development agreement, known as a CRADA, with the University of California Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.
According to MAX the research will cover pre- treatment, concentration, extraction, purification and post-treatment of lithium, all part of state-of-the-art direct lithium extraction technologies for brine resources.
The agreement will focus on new extraction technologies targeting lower grade and challenging lithium brine deposits like those along the playa.
The U.S. Department of Energy has cleared the CRADA to proceed.
These joint ventures and the exploration of lithium mining are receiving more than a nudge at the national level as it’s become an imperative for the Biden administration to develop secure sources of the metal.
In 2022 the U.S. and Canada entered a strategic initiative to advance bilateral interest in securing North American supply chains and resources for critical minerals like lithium.
The agreement is intended to secure minerals needed for strategic manufacturing sectors like communication technology, aerospace, defense, and clean technologies.
The Biden administration kicked off a plan to “Revitalize American Manufacturing and Secure Critical Supply Chains in 2022.”
It included plans to “expand domestic rare earth processing, strengthen the National Defense Stockpile, update mining regulations to ensure sustainable and responsible practices, and issue recommendations for the comprehensive reform of outdated mining laws.”
DOE released $44 million in funding to encourage commercial-ready technologies that give the U.S. a “net-zero or net negative emissions pathway toward increased domestic supplies of copper, nickel, lithium, cobalt, rare earth elements.”
On March 31, 2022, the president invoked the Defense Production Act to secure reliable supply chains for these essential minerals.
The only brine mine in the U.S. producing battery-grade metal is Albemarle Corp.’s lithium production facility in Silver Peak, Nevada.
That area of Nevada was also specified in the USGS surveys from the 1960s and ‘70s and has seen a frenzy of claims and prospecting as demand for the metal has skyrocketed.
The international specialty chemicals company also operates mines in Chile and Australia.
Brine mining operations at the playa would be similar to those at Silver Peak.
In Arizona, the Big Sandy lithium project is an open-pit lithium mining project near Wikieup in Mohave County under development by Australia-based Hawkstone Mining.
Initial exploration drilling began there in 2018 with the approval from the Bureau of Land Management.
Conventional truck and shovel operations and sulfuric acid leaching will be employed for ore extraction, according to Hawkstone.
That project was met with resistance from local ranchers and members of the Hualapai Tribe, who were concerned exploration drilling and eventual open pit would destroy their water sources.
While the brine extraction method is less expensive, a large amount of fresh water is used, and the Willcox basin is already stressed by overuse and environmental changes.
Although a mine could potentially be just miles from town, Willcox Mayor Mike Laws felt any official statement from the city would be premature since the MAX Power is just exploring.
“My concern would be for the welfare and future of Willcox,” Laws said. “We’d have to know more about it. When someone undertakes a project like that, using our resources, we want what’s best for our community.”
The mayor acknowledged that water usage would be a paramount concern to residents.
He’s also interested in maintaining the positive environmental factors that have allowed an emerging ecotourism industry attracted to migratory birds and the area’s wild spaces.