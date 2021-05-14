After the chaos and difficulty of the past year, things are looking up for several local businesses that are hoping adjustments they made to stay afloat during the pandemic will lead them to greater success as restrictions loosen.
At Acacia B. Brows & Beauty, a salon offering waxing services, facial treatments and professional makeup, owner Acacia Barnett saw a significant uptick in demand starting around March.
The salon’s “regular clientele dwindled a lot” at the beginning of the pandemic, Barnett said, a decrease in demand she attributes to people staying at home in lockdown and the proliferation of personal protective equipment.
“Especially for those in the medical field, front liners … when you’re wearing PPE masks and goggles, who’s going to look at your eyebrows?” she joked.
Now, Barnett says, with the salon’s efforts to maximize precautions for patron safety and an increasing appetite for travel, “we are definitely back to the busy time of year, especially with prom and graduation coming up.”
Those efforts have included publicizing stylists’ vaccination statuses as a way to reassure customers with underlying conditions that the salon is safe, the business owner said. Chairs have been removed to reduce capacity by more than 50%, and the front door is now locked to walk-in appointments.
Barnett says she hopes the salon will be back to normal by the end of fall, but some pandemic-era adjustments will be here to stay. For one, all clients will still be required to wash their hands before receiving services.
On the flip side, local businesses Sun & Spokes Bicycle Shop and Rising Sun Games described a silver lining to the pandemic with many people exploring new hobbies like cycling or gaming — and they don’t see the trend dying down any time soon.
Sun & Spokes apprentice mechanic Alex Garcia sees the increase in demand for bikes since the pandemic started indicative of a wider shift in transportation culture.
With global demand up and supply chain issues, “we’re at the point where there are bikes that people are going to be waiting over a year to get,” Garcia said, noting the shop has been keeping busy.
“There’s a lot more people that are willing to get out there and ride their bikes to get somewhere now. I think we’re going to see cycling become more integral to our transportation,” Garcia added.
A similar phenomenon is taking over Rising Sun Games, fueled by a meteoric rise in interest in Pokemon trading cards, said owner Joshua Luna.
While the pandemic forced Rising Sun Games to pause events and temporarily close its communal gaming area known as the “playspace,” the store has seen double pre-pandemic profits in the past few months, according to Luna.
Luna says the Pokemon product frenzy is fueled by childhood nostalgia for the ‘90s-era franchise, but many new players have also joined in on the fun during the pandemic.
With a “tight supply and demand” and corporate stores reportedly discontinuing carrying trading cards due to scalping issues, Luna says there has been increased opportunity for local game stores like Rising Sun Games that are community oriented.
Demand has been so great even locally, Luna says, he has had to implement limits on certain products to prevent scalping and maintain fairness for all.
At the Bisbee Y Thrift Store, longtime employee Leeza Anderson says the store keeps busy. A tourism and hospitality-centric town, Bisbee may take longer to bounce back from the effects of the pandemic.