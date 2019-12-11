The Cochise County Council for CASA gave the Department of Child Safety 241 $50 gift cards. This provided for every child involved with the Department in Cochise, Graham and Greenlee Counties to receive a $50 gift card to help brighten their Christmas season.
The funds for this came from the very generous donations of the Southwest Gas employees who gave through their Fuel for Life Program.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, who is president of the CASA Council, said, “We are very happy to be able to do this for the children.”
The Cochise County Council for CASA is a volunteer support organization for the Court Appointed Special Advocate Program. It is dedicated to helping children involved with the Department of Child Safety (DCS). It is both a 501(c)(3) and a Qualified Foster Care Organization for Arizona Tax Credits.
Submitted by Ned Letto