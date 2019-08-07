SIERRA VISTA — After 30 years of serving the Sierra Vista area, owners Barbara and William McCraney have decided to leave the business scene and close their home-based catering company The Social Register. They officially closed their doors on Aug. 1 of this year.
The husband and wife duo, along with their son William Jr., had always overseen the running of the family business. Barbara McCraney says that while they have loved running the business, she and her husband want to spend some more time with each other.
“I’d like to thank all the people and companies who have supported us; they have been absolutely wonderful, but it’s time,” she explained. “My husband and I want to travel and enjoy each other now.”
Barbara also notes that her son, while part of management of the company, did not work full time with The Social Registry and that he will not carry on the business but will go on to pursue his own path. “I’m releasing him so he can go on with his life,” she said of her son.
Barbara and William McCraney both grew up in Louisiana, and were sent all over the world while William was in the military before finally ending up in Fort Huachuca.
William McCraney only recently joined the catering business after working with highway patrol, and it was his wife who left her job at a bank 30 years ago to make her own way.
“I was making other people money, and I decided it was time to make me some of my own,” she laughed. “And now the business is what my passion has been for 30 years.”
Ever since opening, The Social Register has consistently been busy with business. Barbara McCraney said she was always careful to ensure everything is perfect and to her standards in the kitchen, and helped the business serve the community with banquets, weddings, conferences, and more, sometimes with many events happening on the same day.
While they will miss working with the community in a business they loved, the McCarneys say that they are comfortable with their decision. “I cried so much when I decided to do it,” Barbara McCraney said. “But it was just a complete kind of peace, that you have run your course with class, which is what my clients paid for.”
“I’m at peace in this story. I love my clients all so much and I am so, so thankful.”