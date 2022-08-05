BISBEE — If you’re hoping to find white linen tablecloths, orchids in fluted vases and aromatic-scented candles on a Sorrento table at Chuy’s Burritos, this isn’t the restaurant for you.
Chuy’s doesn’t do fancy.
But my, oh my, oh my, can Chuy’s make burritos to die for, and when you come back to life, to die for again.
They’re not just good; as one customer coming out of Chuy’s said while trying to stuff part of a burrito into her mouth: “This is outrageous.”
Tucked away and almost hidden next to The Hitching Post Saloon at 316 Pirrung St. with nearly invisible signage in the Warren section of Bisbee, Chuy’s knows how to put together a burrito the way Babe Ruth knew how to hit a baseball.
When it comes to making a Chuy’s burrito, the guy absolutely kills it.
The guy — Jesus Rodriguez — can’t keep a smile off his face when he hears the endless praise coming from people about his burritos. He had a feeling it would turn out this way.
“I make them like a Mexican mother,” he says without kidding around. “I’ve been cooking since I was 17. Believe me, I know a few things about making a green chili base from scratch and incorporating it into burritos like a Latino mother.”
Indeed he does.
His burritos on flour tortillas are mammoth, filled to the brim with 3/4 pounds of meat or chicken, and they aren’t sitting around wrapped in tinfoil under a heat lamp. They’re coming fresh out of a $25,000 revamped kitchen and restaurant that had been shuttered for more than a decade until Rodriguez opened July 2.
Still, why are people gushing over a simple burrito they’ve eaten thousands of times as if it was filet mignon or Gulf shrimp crepes smothered in a Chardonnay buttery cream sauce from Muriel’s Jackson Square Bistro in New Orleans?
For starters, a Chuy’s burrito in Jesus Rodriguez’s hands is anything but simple.
What he does is not art. Who wants to sit down and eat a work of art when you can sink your teeth into an unforgettable Chuy’s burrito, whether it’s chicken, beef, pork, carne asada, or even calabacita?
Because when it comes to eating the burrito of your life, going to the little restaurant on Pirrung Street with 10 tables and a row of barstools is most likely going to change the way you think about what a burrito should be.
So what is it that makes a Chuy’s burrito unlike any other burrito in the world you’ve had before?
Ask Chuy.
“You got a Latina mom in your house?” he asks. “No? That’s too bad. Because everyone who’s had a Latina mom knows what real Mexican cooking is all about, especially when it comes to making red chili. You have to boil the red chili pods just the way my and everyone’s mother did. I grew up with this, and one thing I learned is there are no shortcuts.”
Not if you want a Chuy’s burrito that’s as genuine as anything south of the border.
Rodriguez has known his way around a commercial kitchen since he was 17 when he began cooking at Rosa’s Little Italy, an Italian restaurant that stood next to the Copper Queen Hospital about 23 years ago before it was demolished.
“It inspired me to want to open a restaurant,” he says, getting up to greet and thank customers coming into and leaving the restaurant. “I knew what I wanted. It was just getting there that took time.”
Since he knew how difficult and costly it was to find a storefront, he thought he could operate a food truck and make a go of it. But he quickly learned the cost was too prohibitive in Bisbee. Along with a slew of health department regulations, he had to cook food in a commercial kitchen and then sell it from the truck.
Discouraged, he gave up his dream and began making burritos in Morning’s Cafe kitchen on Arizona Street and sold them to bars on weekends, making about $800.
“Everyone was loving it, customers, bar owners, and they kept telling me how awesome my food was,” he remembers. “That kept me encouraged about opening a restaurant.”
Alex Mastrangelo was selling Chuy’s burritos at The Hitching Post Saloon and realized Rodriguez was no ordinary chef. Three days after Rodriguez gave up the idea of a food truck, Mastrangelo offered to lease him a restaurant with a full commercial kitchen formerly called The Mine attached to The Hitching Post.
Rodriguez jumped at the chance, Four months and $25,000 later, he got it up to code, opened the doors, and the guy couldn’t be happier.
He’s not the only one. With the lack of restaurants in Bisbee, restaurant-goers are thrilled he’s there.
“Everyone is just loving it,” he says. “It’s been phenomenal how people are taking to this. I’m like a Mexican taco truck in a restaurant. And that’s as authentic as any Mexican food you’re ever going to get.”
When it comes to cooking, Rodriguez can’t get enough of it. The day he opened, he also catered Bisbee High School’s 1992 class reunion.
And as busy as he now is, he still makes runs to bars in Old Bisbee on weekends with his burritos.
“If I stopped, many people would be disappointed,” he says. “They supported me in the beginning. There’s no way I’m going to let them down now. It’s my way of giving back a little gratitude to this community.”
Chuy’s Burritos is open Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday through Tuesday 11 a.m.-8 a.m. For takeout or to order, call 520-977-2255.