Cochise College hosted a gathering of local business owners and community members at an Economic Outlook Luncheon in Sierra Vista presented by America’s Small Business Development Center of Cochise College. The event provided an opportunity for attendees to learn more about the current local, state and national economic outlook.
The keynote speaker Thursday was Sarah Murley of Applied Economics in Phoenix. She gave a presentation with graphs, charts and statistics, but said the crust of her talk was to relate important facts about issues of concern like the global supply chain.
“With regard to global supply chain, this issue affects a myriad of products that are produced in China, including both consumer products and intermediate products that are inputs to manufacturers in the US and other parts of the world,” Murley said.
“As long as China continues to maintain a zero-tolerance policy on COVID that results in continued shutdowns, there will continue to be supply chain issues. Of course, it is impossible to predict when, or for how long, COVID will continue to persist in China or elsewhere.”
She also emphasized that economic factors affect rural communities differently than urban communities.
“I don’t know that it is more important to educate rural communities than to educate urban communities about the economy,” Murley said. “The issue is more that it is important to recognize that rural communities have different challenges with regard to economic development and economic sustainability, and that state-level economic data that is dominated by large urban areas does not necessarily reflect conditions in places like Cochise County.”
Beyond all the statistics, the goal of the event was to allow people from the community to get together and network. SBDC director Mark Schmitt said the event served that purpose.
“It was excellent,” he said. “Anytime business owners can meet and share time with other business owners, it’s good. We were fortunate to have an opportunity to facilitate an event like this to make it happen.”
With so many issues affecting the world economy he said there is cause for concern.
“Oil prices, Ukraine and COVID-19 are beyond our control, and that worries me,” Schmitt said. “Inflation, looming unrest, interest rates rising, discretionary income shrinking and growing world unrest is concerning. World trade problems from supply chain interruptions to increasing unrest and cooperation among the world trade partners are problematic.”
Cochise College President Dr. J.D. Rottweiler said the luncheon provided much-needed information to the community on a business and personal level.
“It helps people make decisions about whether they want to do things related to their businesses and to their homes,” Rottweiler said. “And as a community we are really dependent on one another. We all live here, we worship here, we recreate here, so our ability to come together as a community utilizing the best information out there ... making decisions that really moves our community forward.”
The program began with a performance by the Alma Dolores International Dance Company. Schmitt said the performance was an important part of the event.
“Community, cultural appreciation and entertainment should be a part of learning,” he said.