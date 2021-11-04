Dear M & M: Someone suggested I do some market research before I launch my next marketing campaign. What are they talking about? – Deb
Dear Deb: Before you market to anyone to buy your stuff you need to know at the minimum two things.
The first thing you need to know is geographically, where are you selling? You can have a primary and a secondary market. An example would be you are a carpet cleaning company and are going to have your primary market be the greater Sierra Vista region. That’s a 15-minute drive from State Route 92 and State Route 90 at the intersection between Chili’s and Valero gas station. You’re not going to drive to Willcox to do someone’s carpets.
Let’s say you’ve developed a wonderful spot remover and you have opened up an online shop to sell it. You now have expanded your geographic region beyond that 15-minute drive time from the center of town. Your online shopping cart has expanded your area across the U.S. selling your spot remover. Obviously, you’re not driving to New York to clean someone’s carpet, but you can mail them the spot remover.
Consideration needs to be looked at if someone from Denmark places an online order. You now are selling globally.
The second thing you need to understand is who you are selling to. I call it your crime scene investigation — CSI — profile.
Who is the most likely person to buy? Usually this is looked at using demographic information: “Demographic analysis is the study of a population based on factors such as age, race, and sex. Demographic data refers to socioeconomic information expressed statistically, including employment, education, income, marriage rates, birth and death rates, and more.” (Source: Investopidia.com)
Sometimes we designate an industry or particular group. Let’s say you are contacting all property managers to clean carpets or all apartment complexes. Maybe you are just doing commercial and not residential. So, all businesses are your potential customers.
You need to know who you are marketing to and where do they live. Why would you advertise on a Phoenix radio station that you clean carpets in Sierra Vista? None of your targeted customers will hear it. Marketing is all about communicating your message to an audience that is listening to that channel.
You need to know how large the geographic region you are trying to reach. You also need to know your primary customer so you can deliver a message they want to hear to get them to buy your stuff. Once you know where and who that primary customer is you can determine what media will best reach them (social media, TV, newspaper, radio, trade show, direct selling, flyer, etc.). How do your customers receive information?