It’s good news for The Mall at Sierra Vista with the addition of two new shops, and just in time for the gift season — yes, it’s that time of year again.
That’s good news for the mall, especially since those spaces have been empty since last year, victims of COVID-19.
“National chains are struggling to keep what they’ve got. They aren’t expanding, so I said, ‘OK, I’ve got to go local.’ It’s been working out great,” said Sabra Albritton, manager of the mall.
One of the new spaces is Mesquite Mercantile, an assortment of local vendors who are filling the shelves with both handmade and commercially-made goods. Here you will find items such as doll clothes for your American Girl or Barbie Dolls, bowl cozies and soaps and lotions. Look for T-shirts and tote bags, jewelry, aprons, metal art, photography, even Tupperware. Still, organizer and shop owner Arlette Mendenhall is on the hunt for more consigners.
“What we’re doing here is offering to crafters and people with vintage, antiques, collectibles, things like that, the opportunity to come in and sell their products on a regular basis,” she said.
Mendenhall is no stranger to the mall; she’s organized craft shows there for six years, so when the storefront opened up, Albritton knew just how she would fill it.
“One day I was in there and I was like, ‘(Mendenhall) could really use this space to showcase some of her vendors,” Albritton said. She approached Mendenhall and after some number crunching, Mendenhall moved in. She is a veteran of the craft and consignment business and used to have a store in another location. This site is more spacious, with better parking and easier navigation. More importantly, it is better situated to encourage both shoppers and tourists.
“There are seven hotels within walking distance of this mall, and not one of them has a gift shop,” Mendenhall said. She hopes to capture some of that trade.
Rent and commission for vendors is reasonable but they must make a three-month commitment to the space and agree to work there twice a month. However, there are benefits.
“We have a paid staff that’s here, and at the end of the month we send the vendor a check for what they’ve sold,” Mendenhall said.
Mendenhall is hopeful and has plans for the future, such as craft classes, book signings, demonstrations, birthday parties and a full-time Christmas corner. There’s also space she calls, “Rent a Shelf, Promote Yourself,” where clients may leave business cards, flyers and other promotional materials.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Although things are still evolving, Mendenhall hopes to have a grand opening on Oct. 23.
Just a few feet from Mesquite Mercantile is another new shop made from a different mold.
At Mountain View Pottery, look for a gallery space that owner Don Watkins has filled with his own fine art pottery and photography. You don’t have to look far, however, to see that this storefront is also a working studio.
“This will actually be a half-and-half situation,” he said. “The front half will be more of a gallery setting. It will be my work. It will be other artists’ work as well.” At least one other artist has already been lined up.
“The other half will be a public studio,” Watkins said. “It’s going to allow people the option for wheel throwing, hand-building with both slabs and extruded pieces.”
It’s all meant to provide variety.
“People can use the public studio in one of two ways,” Watkins said. “They can just rent it by the hour or do memberships.”
There are also classes, limited to four students each. Looking to the back, four potter’s wheels sit off to the side, just waiting for someone to throw down a lump of clay and turn it into something. Under the tutelage of Watkins, a successful, working artist, anyone high school age or older can learn to throw a pot and see it through firing, glazing and the second firing.
If you don’t want to learn pottery but would like a piece for your home, Watkins has several of his fine art pieces available for purchase. He specializes in using glass in his pottery, which creates some interesting patterns on the pieces. He has some interesting production items as well.
As with Mesquite Mercantile, Watkins has plans for the future. He would like to schedule one-day workshops at which you might build a baking dish, for example, and wants to expand his studio to include stained glass window making.
The pandemic and online shopping have taken their toll on The Mall at Sierra Vista but Albritton is looking forward with hope.
“Unfortunately, retail is not what it used to be,” Albritton said. “People are shopping online but they still want to be entertained so we try to offer something unique that you can’t get online.”
There are three spaces available, although she is in talks for two of them. For Albritton, that’s encouraging.
“So, from the beginning of the year, 75% (of spaces filled) to the end of the year, 95% filled,” Albritton said.
That’s pretty good.