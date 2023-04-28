Mining

Sand is loaded into a truck at a sand mine on April 5. In Cochise County’s private sector, goods-producing jobs stabilized in the 12 months ended March, with job numbers holding steady in construction and mining along with manufacturing.

 Associated Press

BENSON — The number of nonfarm jobs in Cochise County stabilized in the 12 months ended March 2023, according to data from Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity. The countywide private sector was down by 200 jobs (-0.9%) while the government sector added 200 jobs (1.9%). Within government, job gains were split between federal (100 jobs, 2.2) and state and local levels (100 jobs, 1.7%).

In Cochise County’s private sector, goods-producing jobs stabilized in the 12 months ended March, with job numbers holding steady in construction and mining along with manufacturing.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?