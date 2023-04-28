Sand is loaded into a truck at a sand mine on April 5. In Cochise County’s private sector, goods-producing jobs stabilized in the 12 months ended March, with job numbers holding steady in construction and mining along with manufacturing.
BENSON — The number of nonfarm jobs in Cochise County stabilized in the 12 months ended March 2023, according to data from Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity. The countywide private sector was down by 200 jobs (-0.9%) while the government sector added 200 jobs (1.9%). Within government, job gains were split between federal (100 jobs, 2.2) and state and local levels (100 jobs, 1.7%).
Countywide private-sector, service-providing jobs were down by 200 (-1.0%) from March 2022 to March 2023, with the loss of 200 jobs (-40.0%) in information and 100 jobs (-2.6%) in leisure and hospitality, partly offset by the gain of 100 jobs (10.0%) in financial activities. Job numbers held steady in trade, transportation, and utilities; professional and business services; educational and health services; and other services in the 12 months ended March.
In month-to-month comparisons, Cochise County nonfarm job numbers were up by 200 from February to March with the gain of 100 government jobs and 100 jobs in the private sector. In government, all the gains were at the federal level while job numbers stabilized at the state and local levels.
In the private service sector, all the job gains from February to March were in trade, transportation, and utilities. All other industries countywide (information; financial activities; professional and business services; educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and other services) saw job numbers unchanged from February to March. Monthly job numbers also held steady in Cochise County’s goods-producing sector, to include construction and mining, along with manufacturing.
Average weekly earnings in Cochise County were $790.72 in March 2023 (up 7.8% from March 2022). Average weekly hours worked were 32.0 (down from 34.6 in March a year prior). Countywide average hourly earnings in March were $24.71 (up 16.6% from March 2022).
Cochise County’s unadjusted unemployment rate in March 2023 was 4.0%, down from 4.1% in February but up from 3.8% in March 2022.
At the state level, Arizona’s unadjusted unemployment rate in March was 3.2%, unchanged from February but down from 3.3% in March a year prior.
The U.S. unadjusted unemployment rate in March was 3.6%, down from 3.9% in February and 3.8% in March 2022.
Cochise County municipality unemployment rates in March 2023 were:
Benson, 3.9%, down from 4.0% in February 2023, but up from 3.7% in March 2022.
Bisbee, 2.9%, unchanged from February but up from 2.7% in March a year prior.
Douglas, 7.9%, down from 8.0% in February but up from 7.5% in March a year ago.
Huachuca City, 6.0%, down from 6.1% in February but up from 5.7% in March 2022.
Sierra Vista, 3.3%, up from 3.2% in February and the same level as in March a year prior.
Tombstone, 1.9%, unchanged from February but up from 1.6% in March a year ago.
Willcox, 6.8%, down from 6.9% February 2023, but up from 6.4% in March 2022.
For information on the Cochise County economy, including current and historical data, visit CochiseEconomy.com, a project of SAEDG in partnership with Arizona G&T Cooperatives and community sponsors.
Submitted by Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group
