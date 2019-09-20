SIERRA VISTA —Jennifer Martin has resigned as the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce executive director after just over a year in the post.
"It has been a whirlwind adventure and a true learning experience working at the chamber," Martin wrote in a statement to the Herald/Review. "I am grateful for all of the relationships I have built with the (chamber's) membership and community. An opportunity has now crossed my path that I am excited to move forward with and start the next chapter in my career."
Martin said in an interview that she submitted her resignation to the chamber's board Friday morning. She said the new opportunity was one she couldn't pass up. It wasn't immediately clear what that opportunity is, as Martin said she could not divulge that information, though she did say that she will continue to live in the Sierra Vista area.
Though only with the chamber for a year — Martin took the post in early September 2018 — Martin said she is proud of the work she has done with the organization, specifically pointing to the rebranding of the chamber, "and starting to provide classes and creating more meeting space for our members in the community to use, and really focusing more on the business side of the chamber."
She added, "I've laid the foundation to get the organization ready to go to the next level."
In a statement released Friday morning following Martin's resignation, SVACC Board of Directors Chairman Jason Bowling said, "The board and Jennifer share a love for the chamber and the business community we serve. However, Jennifer decided to resign to pursue other interests.
"The board thanks Jennifer Martin for her leadership, service, and commitment to the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce for the past year and wishes her the best in her future endeavors. While a search for Jennifer’s successor is underway, Melany Edwards Barton will oversee the transition until the appointment of a new CEO. We are fortunate to have Melany step into this role as we continue to serve our business community. All chamber events and services will go on as scheduled."
