Dear M & M: If my employer requires that I wear a face mask do I have to comply? John
Dear John: Generally speaking, yes, you have to comply or make the choice not to work there.
There are three areas where you can reasonably refuse:
1) The mask interferes with your work. Let’s say the mask steams up your glasses and you can’t see or the mask is impeding the precision necessary to do the job correctly.
2) Another example of not wearing a mask would be if the mask itself creates a work hazard. You might not be able to see or smell the hazard, or the risk of getting the mask caught on some machinery would create an occupational danger.
3) Finally, if the mask exacerbates a medical condition,a pre-existing respiratory problem or medically documented anxiety attacks.
Remember, your employer might not be the only one requiring a face mask. The airlines, some cities, other countries and other businesses are requiring them. Violations can range from no enforcement to being warned, receiving a citation or possibly even being arrested. In Arizona masks were no longer mandated as of March 25, but businesses and employers may and can adopt and enforce face covering requirements.
Updated rules from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are as follows: “To maximize protection from the delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area with high transmission. Wearing a mask is most important if you have a weakened immune system or if, because of your age or an underlying medical condition, you are at increased risk, or if someone in your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated. If this applies to you or your household, you might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission in your area. You should continue to wear a mask where required by laws, rules, regulations, or local guidance.”
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)