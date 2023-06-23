BENSON — The number of nonfarm jobs in Cochise County was down by 100 in the 12 months ended May 2023, for job growth of -0.3%, according to data from Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity.
The countywide private sector was down by 300 jobs (-1.3%) while the government sector added 200 jobs (1.9%). Within government, job gains were split between federal (100 jobs, 2.2%) and state and local levels (100 jobs, 1.7%).
In Cochise County’s private sector, goods-producing jobs stabilized in the 12 months ended May, with job numbers holding steady in construction and mining along with manufacturing.
Countywide private-sector, service-providing jobs were down by 300 (-1.4%) from May 2022 to May 2023, with the loss of 100 information jobs (-25.0%), 100 professional and business services jobs (-2.5%), 100 educational and health services jobs (-2.2%) and 100 leisure and hospitality jobs (-2.5%), partly offset by the gain of 100 jobs (10.0%) in financial activities.
Job numbers held steady in trade, transportation and utilities, along with other services, in the 12 months ended May.
In month-to-month comparisons, the overall number of nonfarm jobs in Cochise County stabilized from April to May with the gain of 100 jobs in leisure and hospitality offset by the loss of 100 jobs in professional and business services. All other industries countywide (construction and mining; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; information; financial activities; educational and health services; and other services) saw job numbers unchanged from April to May. Government job numbers also held steady from April to May with stabilization at the federal, state and local levels.
Average weekly earnings in Cochise County were $805.39 in May 2023 (up 9.8% from May 2022). Average weekly hours worked were 33.6 (down from 34.6 in May a year prior). Countywide average hourly earnings in May were $23.97 (up 13.1% from May 2022).
Cochise County’s unadjusted unemployment rate in May 2023 was 4.3%, up from 4.0% in April and the same level as in May 2022.
At the state level, Arizona’s unadjusted unemployment rate in May was 3.6%, up from 3.2% in April but down from 3.7% in May a year prior.
The U.S. unadjusted unemployment rate in May was 3.4%, up from 3.1% in April and the same level as in May 2022.
Cochise County municipality unemployment rates in May 2023 were:
Benson, 4.2%, up from 3.9% in April 2023, and the same level as in May 2022.
Bisbee, 3.1%, up from 2.8% in April this year and the same as in May 2022.
Douglas, 8.4%, up from 7.9% in April and the same level as in May a year ago.
Huachuca City, 6.4%, up from 5.9% in April and the same as in May 2022.
Sierra Vista, 3.7%, up from 3.4% in April but down from 3.9% in May a year prior.
Tombstone, 1.9%, up from 1.7% in April this year and the same level as in May a year ago.
Willcox, 7.2%, up from 6.7% April 2023 and the same as in May 2022.
Submitted by the Southeast Arizona Economic Development.
