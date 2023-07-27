SIERRA VISTA — The proposed merger of two major grocery chains has raised concerns nationwide, and statewide, as state attorneys general assess the economic impact closing stores could cause.
Kroger, the parent of Fry’s, and Albertsons, the parent of Safeway, expect to close the deal that started last October later this year or early next year, said Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes in a hearing session Wednesday, July 26, at Ethel Berger Center. That is, if the federal government gives it the green light.
The companies are the largest national grocery chains and employ about 35,000 people in 250 stores just in Arizona, Mayes said.
“If this goes through, it could impact our state,” she said. “I have a duty to enforce antitrust laws. And I want to hear what you think. Is the merger in the best interests of the state?”
What she heard was a resounding no.
It was a familiar response as Mayes has traveled around the state visiting rural counties to hear firsthand how the merger would impact the lives of those living in affected communities. She found the communities shared a common goal — just say no — and Sierra Vistans were no different.
Sierra Vista has a Fry’s, a Target, a Food City and a Walmart, but they are all centered around State Route 92 and State Route 90. The Safeway in the west end on Fry Boulevard serves a disadvantaged population in that part of the city. The city, along with other small towns, also has a number of dollar–type stores that offer dried and canned foods, but no fresh vegetables.
A main question is will the powers that be close the Safeway store that many have been walking to for years. If the store was closed, it would place a hardship on the surrounding community, add new people to the list of the unemployed and create a food desert as well in the west end of town.
Plus, Safeway provides donations to local nonprofits and helps support the community It provides Turkey Bucks that provide a person in need a turkey dinner for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Such funding could be lost if the merger is approved by the federal government.
Its closure also would impact the small businesses based in the Safeway strip mall with the loss of the anchor store that draws people to shop there.
In Bisbee, Safeway is the only game in town for groceries and prescription. When Albertson’s closed the Douglas Safeway it created an unemployment problem.
Anne Carl, a Bisbee resident who is running for county recorder in 2024, said, “This is the only grocery store in Bisbee. Everyone loves our Safeway. We would be crushed if our store closed.”
The Bisbee Safeway also has the only pharmacy in town.
Benson and Willcox have Safeway stores in the northern section of the county. Closing either of them would definitely have the same impact.
In Douglas, besides the Safeway being closed, the Food City store also closed. Now, the city’s only pharmacy is at Walmart.
Mayes said the companies have not divulged any plan to close stores, nor much, if any, information.
Robert Bernheim, unit chief counsel for the Attorney General’s Office, said, “The information is protected by state statute.”
Mayes added, “We’ve been given no specifics except one — they say they do not intend to close stores.”
Rebecca Smith, from Sierra Vista, asked, “If Arizona files a suit against the merger, would we be exempt?”
Mayes replied, “We haven’t run that to ground yet.”
Bernheim added, “Anyone can file a suit to block the merger, but it takes a lot of money. We have to know what the law will allow us to put before a judge.”
Smith also pointed out having two grocery stores allows competition. “If one is the only store in town, they can do whatever they want. I oppose monopolies.”
Standing in opposition to the merger, Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa pointed out Safeway hires the disabled and those jobs could be lost if the store is closed. The store is also a participant of the Better Bucks program that aids the homeless. People can buy a Better Bucks booklet that provides vouchers to those in need for food and clothing at a number of supporting businesses.
Tricia Gerrodette, Sierra Vista, added Fry’s also hires disabled people and she noted if the Safeway was closed, the city would not lose any revenue as people would just go elsewhere to shop for groceries.
“But, we would lose the convenience and jobs,” she added.
The revenue could be lost, though, if people on the west end, Huachuca City and Whetstone choose to go to Tucson to shop.
Sierra Vista City Council member Mark Rodriguez pointed out the merger would affect the community of less than 50,000 and questioned how the one store would cope with the additional traffic if the merger succeeded. He suggested keeping both stores open under their current names.
While there is a public bus service, the majority of the stops are in the east end where all the action is. He also told Mayes there are not many bus stops in the west end, which could be a problem for people who do not drive.
Mayes was on the Arizona Corporation Commission when KKR, an investment firm, was given the green light to buy out Tucson Electric Power.
“I was against it,” she continued. “I was concerned they would buy it, then sell it off in pieces. I have concerns about that with this merger.”
Mayes also noted there are other attorneys general in other states opposed to the merger, such as Colorado and Washington. California’s attorney general is reviewing the documentation.
“I have to make a decision pretty soon," Mayes said. "Once the merger is done, it’s done. There’s no going back on that. This is our chance to get things right. We have only one shot and it’s now.
“I just think these types of mergers have the ability to alter our future. Our communities can’t survive without food and employment.”
A question was asked by Jeff Sturges of Sierra Vista: “What would stop you from suing?”
Mayes replied, “I can’t announce what our plans are. Our current administration takes a strong stance on the merger. We have anti-trust laws and we need to enforce them. Now is the time to voice our concerns and raise issues.”