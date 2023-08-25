SIERRA VISTA — If you’re planning on throwing your daughter’s wedding reception, your son’s graduation party, or the company Christmas event but can’t find the right-sized venue, Leaughna Griffin has you covered.
The owner of the spacious Midtown Plaza Event Center on South Second Street and Ocotillo Hall in the former Dillon’s country-Western nightclub at 6415 State Route 90, Griffin has both the expertise and the experience to roll out a stunning package to dress up any type of event under the sun for whatever your budget calls for.
No stranger to organizing local events in Sierra Vista, Griffin — who also owns Mane Beauty Boutique and Vista Formal in The Mall at Sierra Vista — has been staging them since 2014, putting on family-oriented events, banquets and receptions.
“I started doing smallish-type ones in Columbian Hall at the Knights of Columbus, in the mall and at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church that were well-attended, and everyone had a good time,” said Griffin. “I realized I had a knack for putting on a great event.”
She soon started promoting larger ones in the mall, like mother-daughter tea parties and father-daughter dances that were on the road to becoming a popular annual event.
“It was really going well, and I had a lot of ideas for other events in the works,” said Griffin.
But then COVID-19 hit, and everything changed. Receptions, banquets, dances and parties were shut down. So was the mall.
“I didn’t know if the mall would open again, and I needed to find a new place for my businesses,” she said. “It was a shaky time for small business owners.”
Griffin struck a deal, put some money down and purchased the enormous, 11,000-square foot Midtown Plaza building on the West End, where she planned to relocate both her retail stores.
But then something unplanned happened: People and organizations started calling about holding events in the building.
“That wasn’t why I purchased the building, and I really wasn’t planning on having an event center,” she said. “But when the calls started coming, I realized there was a need in Sierra Vista for something like this.”
Griffin quickly began to fill that need. She said a parents association called her and held its prom there. With two large spaces that can accommodate 80 and 150 people, respectively, Griffin realized her building had the ability to offer different-sized venues to a public looking for a place to hold quality events.
And then her phone started ringing.
The Daughters of the American Revolution booked an event, and after the Buena High School soccer team held its banquet there, word quickly got out. People holding smaller venues like engagement showers, graduation parties, receptions and banquets began to fill Griffin’s calendar.
“It’s been going extremely well, and I’ve been busy,” she said.
But she was just getting her feet wet with the event business.
When she got her hands on the former 4,000-square-foot building that was once home to Dillon’s that Griffin has named Ocotillo Hall, which has the capacity to hold 293 people, business began to take off.
Earlier this month she held the Midsummer Night Costume Ball, a dance reception with some of the proceeds earmarked for the Sierra Vista Community Theater. In September, the Just Kids Inc. — a foundation of the Sierra Vista–San Pedro Kiwanis Club whose goal is to enhance the lives of needy, at-risk children in the greater Sierra Vista area — is presenting “Puttin’ on the Glitz, A Ladies’ Night Out” party.
For those who love to kick their heels to a high-stepping beat, a La Cantina Night featuring bachata and guaracha music, along with reggaeton, dembow, Latin pop, merengue and salsa is scheduled for Sept. 30 with another slated for Oct. 14.
Already sold out months in advance is the Fraternal Order of Police’s annual Haunted House event from Oct. 13-31, while a Goth Ball is planned for Oct. 28.
“I’m not quite where I want to be with this yet, but I’m getting there,” said Griffin. “I feel like these event centers are becoming a community resource that can offer more options to the community for holding events.”
For information, contact Leaughna Griffin at 520-686-3714.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone