SIERRA VISTA — If you’re planning on throwing your daughter’s wedding reception, your son’s graduation party, or the company Christmas event but can’t find the right-sized venue, Leaughna Griffin has you covered.

The owner of the spacious Midtown Plaza Event Center on South Second Street and Ocotillo Hall in the former Dillon’s country-Western nightclub at 6415 State Route 90, Griffin has both the expertise and the experience to roll out a stunning package to dress up any type of event under the sun for whatever your budget calls for.

