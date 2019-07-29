Mignonne Hollis, Executive Director of the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council.
NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Hollis, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
“As an advocate of small businesses, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Hollis “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”
Mignonne graduated from Tombstone Union High School, attended the University of Arizona, and went on to earn her MBA from the University of Phoenix.
In her effort to support economic development in Arizona, Mignonne co-writes a weekly newspaper advice column for business owners, serves on the board of trustees of Canyon Vista Medical Center, Chairs the public policy committee of the International Economic Development Council and the incoming President of the Arizona Association for Economic Development. She was also recently appointed to the Arizona Commerce Authority Board. In 2014 She was named economic developer of the year and in 2017 her organization was named small organization of the year.
Holls joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.
“I am proud to have Mignonne Hollis as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “She came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come.”
Submitted by the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation