Hermosa Critical Minerals

The groundbreaking ceremony for South32's Hermosa Critical Mining Project took place on May 12.

 South32

On June 22, the Coronado National Forest announced it would begin the permitting process for a new zinc and manganese mine in the Sierra Vista Ranger District. It is the first critical minerals mining project designated as a FAST-41 project, a new set of federal procedures and funding to improve the  environmental review and authorization process for covered infrastructure projects.

The South32 Hermosa Critical Minerals Project is a proposed $1.7 billion zinc and manganese mining and processing operation. It is reported to contain one of the largest undeveloped zinc resources in the world and has proven potential to produce battery-grade manganese that can be used in the production of lithium-ion batteries.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?