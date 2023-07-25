On June 22, the Coronado National Forest announced it would begin the permitting process for a new zinc and manganese mine in the Sierra Vista Ranger District. It is the first critical minerals mining project designated as a FAST-41 project, a new set of federal procedures and funding to improve the environmental review and authorization process for covered infrastructure projects.
The South32 Hermosa Critical Minerals Project is a proposed $1.7 billion zinc and manganese mining and processing operation. It is reported to contain one of the largest undeveloped zinc resources in the world and has proven potential to produce battery-grade manganese that can be used in the production of lithium-ion batteries.
South32 is a mining and metals company headquartered in Perth, Western Australia.
Zinc and manganese are designated critical minerals by the U.S. Geological Survey.
The Biden administration designated manganese as one of the five strategic critical minerals necessary to transition to clean energy. In April 2022, President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to support increased domestic production of lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite and manganese.
“The United States depends on unreliable foreign sources for many of the strategic and critical minerals necessary for the clean energy transition, such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, and manganese used in large capacity batteries,” wrote the Department of Defense in a statement. “Demand for such materials is projected to increase exponentially as the world transitions to a clean energy economy.”
With the Hermosa Critical Minerals Project and the lithium prospecting taking place in the Willcox Playa, Southeastern Arizona could soon become a hot spot for strategic critical minerals production.
South32 has begun construction on a small portion of the mine that will be located on private land within the National Forest. The company plans to begin developing zinc and manganese resources from its private land while waiting for the conclusion of the federal permitting process.
The Heremosa Critical Minerals Project has the potential to be the only advanced mining development producing battery-grade manganese within the U.S.
“With our nation’s sort of bold targets around addressing climate change and decarbonization, and the administration’s goal for half of new car sales to be electric vehicles by 2030, there is a commitment to build large portions of the electric vehicle supply chain within the United States,” said Pat Risner, president of South32 Hermosa. “This obviously increases the focus on our manganese deposit because it’s the only advanced mining development that could produce a battery-grade manganese domestically.”
Domestic production of manganese could help reduce foreign dependence on cobalt and manganese, two essential minerals for constructing lithium-ion batteries. Currently, the U.S. is 100% reliant on foreign sources for manganese, and 97% of the manganese used in North America is imported from China.
NCM batteries are the most common type of batteries used in today’s electric vehicles. They are composed primarily of lithium, nickel, manganese and cobalt. Manganese makes up about 17% of the battery, but only about 1% of the cost.
Manganese costs about $1,700 per ton, while cobalt costs $40,000. Recent research has shown that manganese can be used to replace cobalt in the battery’s composition, substantially increasing the battery’s range while lowering the cost.
“Manganese is cheap, but it also removes a troubling supply chain with most of the cobalt in the world coming from the Democratic Republic of Congo,” said Risner.
The DRC has more than half the world’s cobalt reserves, with an estimated 4,000,000 metric tons underground, producing over 70% of the global supply. China owns almost all of the cobalt refineries in the DRC, giving it nearly complete control of the global supply chain.
As the world transitions to more carbon-free technologies, the demand for cobalt has skyrocketed. Demand has tripled in the last decade and is expected to double again by 2030.
Many have raised concerns about the ethical and environmental drawbacks of cobalt mining. It has earned the nickname “blood cobalt” for the poor working conditions that often accompany its mining in the DRC.
Human trafficking, unregulated and unsafe working conditions, and child labor have all been attributed to cobalt mining in the DRC. In his book, “Cobalt Red: How the Blood of the Congo Powers Our Lives,” Sidharth Kara, a senior fellow at the Harvard School of Public Health, calls the cobalt trade modern-day slavery.
“Imagine an entire population of people who cannot survive without scrounging in hazardous conditions for a dollar or two a day,” said Kara in an interview with NPR.
Many areas of the DRC have been clear-cut to make way for more cobalt mining, and toxic waste from cobalt production has been linked to crop and water contamination. The rainforests in the DRC being chopped to make way for mines have been deemed by many scientists to be a critical carbon sink that could help mitigate the impacts of climate change.
The cobalt mining industry has presented a sort of catch-22. On one hand, cobalt is used in many of the carbon-free technologies that could help ward off the worst impacts of climate change. But on the other, it is creating its own ethical and environmental dilemma.
The production of more battery-grade manganese at mines like the South32 Hermosa Critical Minerals Project could help the transition to more sustainable technologies without the negative impacts associated with cobalt.
The demand for battery-grade manganese is expected to increase 15 fold from 2020 to 2031. Companies like Tesla and Volkswagen have expressed an interest in moving away from cobalt and producing future electric vehicles with manganese-powered lithium batteries.
So will South32’s zinc and manganese production be more environmentally friendly than the cobalt currently being used to power lithium-ion batteries?
“There are a number of things on the sustainability front that we’re doing that are either different or maybe haven’t been done in the industry today,” said Risner.
The mine has been designed to have a low carbon footprint. As a whole, South32 has a target of net-zero operational greenhouse gas emissions, said Risner. The Hermosa Critical Mineral Project has been designed to run fully on renewable energy sources and aims to have a fully eclectic fleet of surface vehicles.
The company also has entered into a voluntary mitigation program with the state to clean up some tailings left by previous operators in the area. The mine will be a dry tailing facility, which the company claims is the first in the United States.
Mine tailings are typically 60%-70% water. With the dry tailings process, South32 will be able to take the water out of the tailings and reuse it in the processing circuit.
“This is something the industry has been talking about, but we have actually done it,” said Risner. “It has several safety and sustainability advantages.”