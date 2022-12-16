SIERRA VISTA — Opened since Nov. 1, the big, bright yellow metal building towards the end of Wilcox Avenue with the Mobile Home Depot sign by the curb is as eye-catching as they come.
Despite its name, the Florida-based company with eight outlets in Arizona has nothing to do with the familiar home improvement retailer The Home Depot.
Instead, the store serves as a warehouse where mobile home owners can purchase just about anything they would need for their mobile homes, from aluminum awnings and siding to sliding glass doors, custom shower units, skirting, windows, downspouts and water heaters.
And that’s just for starters.
Located at 280 E. Wilcox Ave. in the former building of the Salvation Army Family Store and Dropbox which closed in September 2021, Mobile Home Depot is stacked from floor-to-ceiling with both indoor and outdoor home improvement products for mobile home customers.
What that means is instead of paying shipping costs and other fees for purchasing mobile home patio covers or pre-hung exterior doors from out-of-state companies, you can just drive your pickup or borrow a friend’s for whatever items you need.
“It’s really been going quite well since we opened,” said store manager Chris Morales. “At first, people were curious as to what kind of store this was. But this month we’ve been seeing quite a few customers coming to buy things for the first time. They know we’re here and what we have to offer.”
In business for more than 35 years with stores in Nevada, Texas and Florida, there’s a good reason why Mobile Home Depot has so many outlets throughout the Grand Canyon State.
There are more than 300,378 mobile homes in Arizona, which represents 10% of total housing in the state, according to the 2017 American Community Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Fior Mobile Home Depot, opening a mobile home parts store in Sierra Vista makes perfect sense. According to the 2017 survey, Cochise County ranks sixth in the state for mobile home ownership at 16.7%.
“The company did their research on Sierra Vista before we opened,” said Morales. “They saw there is a very large mobile home population here so this seemed like a good fit for the store."
Mobile Home Depot is open 8 a.m.- 5 p.m, Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday.
