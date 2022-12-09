SIERRA VISTA — A two-woman operation trying to make inroads in a traditionally male-dominated, home improvement industry is beginning to turn heads in Cochise County since Sierra Vista native KC Box and Lexi Pennington began their startup business in September.

And despite the cluster of established companies in the fiercely competitive remodeling/home repair profession, their company – Moxie Modifications – is quickly filling its work calendar with jobs.

