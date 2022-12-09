KC Bock, left, and Lexi Pennington finish with their version of the Hands of God and Adam on the outside ceiling of a customer's front doorway. The "hands" were created on medium-density fiberboard then affixed to the mural.
Moxie Mods’ Lexi Pennington makes sure the prep work is in place during a job in Hereford.
Moxie Modification’s KC Bock, left, and Lexi Pennington display one of their many talents as they paint a mural for a customer recently in Sierra Vista.
KC Bock works on resurfacing and painting cabinetry in a customer's kitchen.
SIERRA VISTA — A two-woman operation trying to make inroads in a traditionally male-dominated, home improvement industry is beginning to turn heads in Cochise County since Sierra Vista native KC Box and Lexi Pennington began their startup business in September.
And despite the cluster of established companies in the fiercely competitive remodeling/home repair profession, their company – Moxie Modifications – is quickly filling its work calendar with jobs.
Along with their wide-ranging skillset and drive to take on jobs – especially small ones – that many companies won’t, Box and Pennington have a little something many other in the industry don’t: They got moxie.
And they know how to bring it, even if it means working past quitting time to get a project done for a customer they promised would be completed that day.
“If we tell someone we are going to complete a job in their home at a certain time, it will get done when we promise it,” said Pennington, 31. “We’ve been told we have moxie, and in this business, I think you need a lot of moxie to make a go of it. We feel we’re very good at what we do and the quality of work we put out is top-notch.”
Box and Pennington have put in their dues in the trades industry and know their business as well as anyone in the home improvement field.
After working for years for several building and painting contractors in the area, they put their heads together and came to the conclusion that they should be working for themselves.They also knew that the work they were putting out on a regular basis was not only first-rate; customers were constantly were telling them their work was one of exceptional craftsmanship.
“We kicked the idea of starting our own business around for about a year before we jumped into doing it,” said Box. ”It can be a little intimidating taking that big leap and jumping into business for yourself. It’s a huge and scary undertaking, but it’s a challenge that we felt we could tackle.”
Don’t let their slight 120-pound frames fool you. In the construction industry for five years, they haul 4-by-8-foot, one-half-inch-thick drywall sheets like they were pillows, do creative tile work from floors and showers to murals and everything and anything else in between.
Give Moxie Modifications an idea of what you think you might want for a particular project, and they have a way of filling in the blanks with ideas and designs that add another dimension to that original project of yours.
Along with interior/exterior painting, roof coating and stucco repair, they do small electrical and plumbing jobs plus extensive yard work, which have kept them more than busy during monsoon season.
Since they started their business, word-of-mouth from former customers along with other recommendations, their nose-to-the-grindstone, get-’er-done work ethic has built the foundation of a clientele that is continually growing.
“Everyone has been really supportive,” said Pennington. “Our goal is to do a terrific job from start to finish and treat a customer’s home as if it were ours. More than anything, we want to make sure they’re more than happy with the work we’ve done.”
Moxie Modifications can be reached at 520-678-4601.
