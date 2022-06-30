HUACHUCA CITY — It was 32 years ago that local businessman Jim Goad opened Mr. Shed in Huachuca City.
With the exception of Coca-Cola and Circle K, Mr. Shed is the town’s oldest business.
“We opened in 1990 with four employees. At one time, we had 21 employees, but with today’s economy, we’re now down to 14,” said Goad.
Close to 300 people attended Mr. Shed’s 32nd anniversary celebration June 25, an event that included wagon rides with Loren Sheldon’s draft horses, Power From the Past exhibits, Huachuca Art Association displays, local radio stations, free snow cones for kids and a Pit Stop Gourmet Burgers food truck.
While Goad was available for a phone interview, he did not attend Saturday’s celebration because he was not feeling well that day.
“This is a wonderful event for our community,” said Huachuca City resident Joyce Griffith, who was at the event, representing the Huachuca Art Association. “Mr. Shed is a very successful business and Jim Goad is so supportive of the town and surrounding communities. We’re very lucky to have him in Huachuca City.”
The event’s festival-like atmosphere drew a large crowd that packed the property. People enjoyed learning about antique pieces of machinery on display by Power From the Past while Sheldon’s massive draft-horse team — Chip and Dale — were kept busy with wagon rides.
The Pit Stop line never slowed down, and by noon the food truck had sold more than 300 burgers.
“Huachuca City has been a very good location for us,” Goad said. “Because everybody driving to Tucson passes through the town, we have great visibility.”
Goad attributed some of his success to the company’s ongoing efforts of keeping the property attractive, with the sheds prominently displayed.
“As a shed company, we’ve been around longer than any other business in Cochise County and have more projects in the county than any other dealer,” he said. “In addition to sheds, we build garages and small homes.”
Mr. Shed recently constructed a building in Huachuca City in order to accommodate an increase in demand for products. The addition has allowed the company to expand to two shop buildings instead of one, said Goad, who expressed his appreciation of the community’s support and hopes Mr. Shed experiences continued growth.
Known for his generosity, Goad has donated sheds and other structures to nonprofit organizations and allows youth groups to use his property for fundraising car washes where he supplies the products for the wash.
“We are lucky to have thriving businesses like Mr. Shed in our community,” said Suzanne Harvey, Huachuca City town manager. “It is one of the oldest businesses in Huachuca City and its unique ‘castle’ building serves as a landmark to many of us. Jim Goad is a respected community leader who gives back, not just to Huachuca City, but to the entire surrounding area. We appreciate business owners like him who are active members of our community and who are truly invested in the future of our town. We wish him continued success and another 32 years here in Huachuca City.”