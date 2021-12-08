Nemean Solutions LLC and “Team Nemean,” were awarded a new multiyear, multimillion-dollar contract by U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command to provide Special Operations Forces Readiness Exercise Support Services.
Training and exercise support services will aid military readiness training in several locations around the United States and include live role-player support, simulated combat, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and aviation assets and maritime operations.
Team Nemean is comprised of Kinetic Concepts LLC, Legion V Consulting LLC, Bloodstone Division LLC and Visual Awareness Technologies & Consulting (VATC) LLC
“SOF RESS is an amazing team award," said Nemean Solutions CEO Simon E. Ortiz. "It represents one of our largest contracts to date and certainly one of the most dynamic. We are excited to support the US Special Operations community and to work so many new teaming partners and military personnel. This contract also allows Nemean and Team Nemean to expand in some locations, while adding Florida, California and Mississippi to the states we are currently operating”
“I credit our amazing team," said Nemean Solutions President Craig Mount. "We came together with some incredible experience and capabilities and put forward a set of solutions for complex problems — we think that is keeping with the spirit of the US military and SOF community.
“We have world-class role player support, cutting-edge medical simulation technology, experienced SOF project and site leads, and professional ISR and aviation assets coming together with a single goal of providing outstanding Readiness Exercise Support Services. We are confident and prepared to support this vital and important mission for NSW.”
Nemean is a certified SBA 8(a) Native Hawaiian-Owned Organization providing advanced military intelligence, special operations support, cybersecurity/cyberspace operations support, enterprise IT solutions and professional services to federal and state agencies supporting the defense, intelligence and aerospace sectors. Nemean Solutions has a DCAA audited and compliant accounting system and a Top-Secret Facility Clearance. Since 2018, Nemean has grown its service area from Arizona into Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington D.C., supporting critical U.S. Army, Air Force and Navy missions.