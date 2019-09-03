Food Truck Fridays
Back by popular demand! Food Truck Fridays and Neighborhood Market will be welcoming the public starting this weekend starting Friday, Sept. 6.
FTF invites all self-sustained food, drink, and treat vendors to come every Friday in the south parking lot of Brews Brothers.
Icee Queen will be here every Friday for the month of September from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. selling gelato treats that are:
Keto-Friendly
Gluten-Free
Vegan
Kosher
Check out Facebook and Instagram to see what other food trucks have signed up each week!
Neighborhood Market
Neighborhood Market now accepts tag-sale tables, estate sales and the sale of other used items!
FOLLOW: Facebook – www.facebook.com/MyNeighborhood Market;
Instagram — www.instagram.com/myneighborhood market/
TO OUR VENDORS: This is a first-come, first-served event. If you are interested in participating please contact our Event Manager, Dana Hillman, at info@myneighborhood market.net.
We’ll make sure you get the information you need to sell with us, but please remember this is a 10x10 space rental. You bring your table, canopy (with required 25 lb. weights per leg), or appropriate equipment to sell your wares. We do require at least a table for product sales, no blankets or tarps on the ground will be allowed
You can find more information on the market and/or register online at www.myneighborhood market.net.
Submitted by Dana Hillman