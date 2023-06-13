Nemean Solutions LLC, a Sierra Vista Small Business Administration certified 8(a) Native Hawaiian Organization, was awarded a prime contract supporting the U.S. Army Reserve Command performing Command and Control (C2) Analysis.

“Nemean is excited to support the U.S. Army Reserve Command Organization,” said Simon E. Ortiz, Nemean CEO and co-founder. “This effort continues to grow our capabilities and past performance in areas of strategic studies and analysis of U.S. military organizations. This award, like our other recent awards, is in keeping with Nemean’s strategic goals and we look forward to more opportunities to support USARC and welcoming in new team members to the pride.”

