Nemean Solutions LLC, a Sierra Vista Small Business Administration certified 8(a) Native Hawaiian Organization, was awarded a prime contract supporting the U.S. Army Reserve Command performing Command and Control (C2) Analysis.
“Nemean is excited to support the U.S. Army Reserve Command Organization,” said Simon E. Ortiz, Nemean CEO and co-founder. “This effort continues to grow our capabilities and past performance in areas of strategic studies and analysis of U.S. military organizations. This award, like our other recent awards, is in keeping with Nemean’s strategic goals and we look forward to more opportunities to support USARC and welcoming in new team members to the pride.”
Craig Mount, Nemean president and co-founder, says, “Nemean, for the last several years, has positioned itself as a company that is known for its capability to evaluate and assess capabilities, systems and organizations at all stages of their lifecycles. This award is exciting, and we have an amazing team coming in to perform this critical mission.
“We have some great partners on this effort, including longtime Nemean partner Broadleaf, along with several independent experts, and we are keeping with our commitment to support other small disadvantaged and veteran-owned businesses whenever possible. More importantly, we are excited to support USARC and are ready for all challenges.”
Founded in 2017, Nemean provides military intelligence, cybersecurity, IT services, computer engineering, military concept and capability development, programmatic support, and professional services supporting the defense, intelligence and aerospace sectors with operations in 14 states. In addition, Nemean was ranked 158th on the 2022 Inc 5000 list and has been recognized as a two-time Department of Labor HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion recipient for hiring and supporting veterans.
In addition to being an SBA 8(a) NHO small business that is eligible for up to $100 million per contract as a direct/sole source award, Nemean maintains a U.S. government facility clearance and Defense Contracting Auditing Agency audited accounting system.
