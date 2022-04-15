Nemean Solutions LLC has been selected for its second Small Business Development Center “Success Award.”
Nemean CEO Simon E. Ortiz and Senior Program Manager Armando Barnhart attended the Arizona SBDC Network Success Award Ceremony in Phoenix to accept Nemean’s third AZ SBDC award since 2019.
Due to COVID restrictions at the time that canceled the ceremony, Nemean also received its 2020 Success Award trophy at the ceremony.
The SBDC is funded through a cooperative agreement with the US Small Business Administration and local community colleges. The AZ SBDC mission is to help launch, grow and sustain small businesses in Arizona. Nemean entered the program through the Cochise College SBDC and started working with Mark Schmitt, the Cochise College SBDC director, prior to formally starting business operations.
Schmitt supported Nemean by reviewing its draft business plans, making recommendations for capital and acting as an advisor for entrepreneurial questions. In addition to the two success awards, Nemean was named the national-level SBDC Veteran-Owned business representative for Arizona in 2021.
“We are honored to be the recipient of the 2022 AZ SBDC Success Award. It is a true reflection of our entire team, from our onsite workforce to our remote corporate support, effort and dedication to providing amazing service to our customers.” Ortiz said.
“It was an honor to share the stage and meet with some of Arizona’s premier small businesses. The entire experience is inspiring,” said Nemean Senior Program Manager Armando Barnhart. Barnhart is responsible for all contract performance in Arizona and other locations nationwide. He leads Nemean’s Sierra Vista headquarters team.
In pre-taped comments shown at the event, Nemean President and Co-Owner Craig Mount urged hopeful entrepreneurs to utilize their local resources, specifically the SBDCs, and credited much of Nemean’s success to the support it received from the Cochise College SBDC.
Later, Mount said, “Nemean is a 100% team effort – it always has been and always will be. When Nemean gets recognized for these awards we get an opportunity to talk to industry leaders and decision makers at all levels of government about our teammates, our employees, our industry partners, and our community partners … we really make it about how these connections have helped us and we have tried to support them.”
Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Sierra Vista, Nemean is a recently restructured and certified SBA 8(a) Native Hawaiian-Owned Organization, providing advanced military intelligence, special operations support, cybersecurity/cyberspace operations support, enterprise IT solutions and professional services to federal and state agencies supporting the defense, intelligence and aerospace sectors. Since 2018, Nemean has grown its service area from Arizona into Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington D.C., supporting critical U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy and U.S. Special Operations Command missions.
