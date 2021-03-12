SIERRA VISTA — Nemean Solutions LLC was awarded a new multi-year subcontract performing Cyber Electromagnetic Activities supporting the U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School, Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
This new contract continues Nemean’s commitment to Dynetics Corporation and its CEMA modernization efforts through 2023.
“We are proud of the team we put in place last year and they have worked very hard supporting this important mission,” says Craig Mount, president and co-owner of Nemean Solutions. “This new contract ensures continued performance and stability for some amazing CEMA subject matter experts who truly represent Nemean with their professionalism and their commitment to serving our nation’s warfighters. We are also truly honored to continue learning and growing under an outstanding organization like Dynetics.”
Over the last nine months, Nemean has grown its service area from Arizona to Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia and Alabama supporting critical U.S. Army, Air Force and Navy missions.
Sierra Vista-based Nemean was named a Small Business Administration “America’s Small Business Development Center Arizona 2020 Success Award Winner” and recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor as a HIRE Vets Medallion Award recipient for its commitment to recruiting, employing, and retaining veterans.
Submitted by Nemean Solutions