Nemean Solutions LLC, a Sierra Vista-based Small Business Administration certified 8(a), and Ho’okahua Hawaiian Foundation, a nonprofit Native Hawaiian Organization, finalized agreements to transfer the majority equity share of Nemean’s ownership to the Hawaiian foundation.
This acquisition, which was approved by the SBA in late August, allows Nemean to become a “Super 8(a)” small business. Under the HHF NHO, Nemean is eligible for direct- or sole-source federal contract awards up to $100 million dollars per award.
The acquisition also establishes conditions for charitable programs benefitting native Hawaiians through HHF and in local communities where Nemean operates through the company itself.
According to the SBA, the 8(a) Program offers a broad scope of assistance to firms that are owned and controlled at least 51% by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals.
Nemean’s headquarters and operations will remain in Sierra Vista, making it the first Arizona-based 8(a) NHO government contracting firm and remain under its current Arizona SBA regional business office. Nemean’s current leadership team, CEO Simon Ortiz and President Craig Mount, will remain in their positions, maintaining co-ownership and management of Nemean’s day-to-day operations.
“For only being in year two of the SBA’s 8(a) program, it is very humbling to become an SBA 8(a) NHO knowing we still have eight more years in the SBA 8(a) program," Ortiz said. "This was a long time in the making and despite the hurdles, Nemean has once again proven to be a serious competitor in the government contracting arena.
"This is undoubtedly our largest accomplishment to date and, like our other recent success, is in keeping with our strategic goals for Nemean. I look forward to Nemean’s ability to pursue and win future contracts as an NHO."
Mount said, “This is the final evolution of a process that started nearly a year and half ago. Our goal was to make Nemean one of the most 'weaponized' and competitive small business in the country for federal contracting services. We invested heavily in our workforce, Top Secret Facility Clearance, DCAA accounting system, our strategic partnerships with great organizations like Trideum to create an SBA mentor-protégé joint venture, recent prime awards on contracting vehicles such as the $50 billion dollar GSA 8(a) STARS III and GSA MAS, and now to be a part of HHF — which is an amazing foundation and gives us a huge advantage — we feel we check off every block as a small business."
Founded in 2017, Nemean provides military intelligence, cybersecurity, IT services, computer engineering, military concept and capability development, programmatic support, niche training support and professional services supporting the defense, intelligence and aerospace sectors, with operations in eight states.
