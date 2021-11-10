U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized Nemean Solutions LLC as one of the 849 recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony.
Nemean earned the platinum award after applying earlier this year. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire and retain veterans.
“Being a military veteran myself and a co-owner of Nemean Solutions LLC we understand the value of investing in our nation’s military veterans," said Nemean Solutions CEO Simon E. Ortiz. "We applied for the HIRE-Vets program because we believe that building a strong military veteran workforce gives Nemean Solutions LLC an advantage in that we know what we are getting when we hire a military veteran. This year we are extremely honored to receive the Platinum Medallion award and the national recognition by the U.S. Department of Labor for our unwavering commitment to recruiting, hiring, and retaining our nation’s military veterans.”
Nemean joins 848 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.
Nemean is a certified SBA 8(a) Economically Disadvantaged and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business providing advanced military intelligence, cybersecurity/cyberspace operations support, enterprise IT solutions and professional services to federal and state agencies supporting the defense, intelligence and aerospace sectors. Since 2018, Nemean has grown its service area from Arizona into Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Washington, D.C.
The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining veterans. The 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2022. For information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov.