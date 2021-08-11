If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Nemean Solutions LLC was awarded a new prime contract supporting the U.S. Army Mission Command Center of Excellence, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Nemean will be conducting cost benefit analysis pertaining to a niche training tracking system.
“This award brings Nemean into a new state (Kansas), with a new customer and providing a critical service,” said Nemean Solutions’ CEO and Managing Member Simon E. Ortiz. “This is another very exciting step forward and fits perfectly with Nemean’s growth plan.”
“Cost benefit analysis is a critical component for any decision-making process,” says Craig Mount, Nemean Solutions president and co-owner. “As former experimentation project managers, and now business owners, both Simon and I worked, and continue to work, many efforts through cost benefit analysis principles and best practices.
"We also believe that this opportunity fits so well within Nemean’s model for building prime past performance through niche efforts and leveraging these collective experiences to compete for larger contracts with a wide variety of requirements. This effort represents Nemean’s fifth prime contract award, and our 12th win overall this year, but it’s our first sole CBA effort and we are very excited to kick this effort off.”
Nemean is a certified SBA 8(a) Economically Disadvantaged and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business providing advanced military intelligence, cybersecurity/cyberspace operations support, enterprise IT solutions and professional services to federal and state agencies supporting the defense, intelligence and aerospace sectors.
Nemean Solutions has a Defense Contract Audit Agency audited and compliant accounting system and a top-secret facility clearance. Over two years, Nemean has grown its service area from Arizona to Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Washington D.C., supporting critical U.S. Army, Air Force and Navy missions.
Sierra Vista-based Nemean was named an SBA “America’s Small Business Development Center Arizona 2020 Success Award Winner” for southern Arizona. The company was recognized as 2020 Department of Labor “HIRE Vets” Gold Medallion Award recipient for its commitment to recruiting, employing, and retaining veterans.