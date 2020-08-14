SIERRA VISTA — Nemean Solutions, LLC (Nemean) announced today its prime award of a $2.4 million base plus four-year contract by the U.S. Army to provide Doctrine Editing and Graphic Design services to the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence, Fort Huachuca.
The mission will provide professional editorial and graphic design services supporting various doctrinal, training, and informational publications supporting the U.S. Army Intelligence Community. Nemean Solutions is a niche provider of RMF, cybersecurity, intelligence support, mission assurance, cloud computing and information technology missions for U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM), U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYER), U.S Army Computing Electronics Command (CECOM), U.S. Army 7th Signal Command (Theater), U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence, and now the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence (USAICoE).
“Today’s Prime contract award fits in seamlessly with our strategic vision for Nemean. We are extremely honored to be awarded this contract and as a local Sierra Vista Defense Contractor, we strongly believe that winning contracts like those we have won recently in our own back yard, ensures that we can continue to support our local community. Simply put, the money spent here will stay here” said Nemean Solutions’ CEO and Managing Member, Simon E. Ortiz.
“Nemean is proud of the team of professionals we have at Fort Huachuca, AZ. They are an amazing team and we are fortunate to have them supporting our customer. This award represents a new phase of growth for our small company and opens many new opportunities for our services at Fort Huachuca and the intelligence community. We are extremely excited for this opportunity and this team.” said Craig Mount, Nemean President and Co-Owner. “This is a homecoming for both Simon and I, having spent quite a bit of our professional careers serving in this command as both Soldiers and contractors. It’s amazing to come back and serve this great community from this perspective with Nemean.”
Nemean Solutions is an SBA certified 8(a) and Service-Disabled Small-Business, with a Top-Secret Facility Clearance and a DCAA audited and compliant accounting system.
Nemean was founded in 2017 in Sierra Vista, AZ by Simon E. Ortiz, CEO and Managing Member and Craig Mount, President and Co-Owner.
Submitted by Nemean Solutions