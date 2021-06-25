SIERA VISTA — Nemean Solutions, LLC (Nemean) was awarded a new multi-year Prime Contract supporting the General Services Administration (GSA) 8(a) STARS III Government Wide Award Contract (GWAC). 8(a) STARS III is a nine-year, $50 billion-dollar federal contract vehicle specifically set-aside for Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) companies across the country for Information Technology (IT) services. Nemean was awarded its SBA 8(a) certification in September 2019.
“For only being in year two of the SBA’s 8(a) program, it is very humbling to be awarded a seat on the GSA’s competitive 8(a) STARS III contract vehicle; this is undoubtedly the largest opportunity and win for Nemean to date. This important win, like our other recent wins, is in keeping with our strategic goals to grow Nemean into a nationally recognized small business competitor. I look forward to Nemean’s ability to pursue and win future task orders under 8(a) STARS III,” said Nemean Solutions’ CEO and Managing Member, Simon E. Ortiz.
“This a fun win! We are thrilled for the opportunities 8(a) STARS III brings with it,” says Craig Mount, Nemean Solutions President and Co-Owner. “This contract opens up so many new doors for Nemean and our amazing workforce. We have been laser-focused on supporting the Department of Defense, and we will continue to do so, but as a nine-year, high-ceiling contract, 8(a) STARS III gives Nemean the opportunity to support new federal customers all over the country. We have built Nemean to be a competitor over the last four years, so we are eager to target and prime more cybersecurity, IT and professional services contacts through this contract vehicle."
"Additionally, Nemean can offer new subcontracting and teaming prospects to our established industry partners; but also, smaller firms that are looking for their own chances to prosper — this is a good way to boost them too. There is a lot of opportunity to succeed and grow together and 8(a) STARS III is the proper vehicle to achieve these goals,” he added.
Nemean is a certified SBA 8(a) Economically Disadvantaged and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) providing advanced Military Intelligence, Cybersecurity/Cyberspace Operations Support, Enterprise IT Solutions and Professional Services to Federal and State Agencies supporting the Defense, Intelligence and Aerospace sectors. Nemean Solutions has a DCAA audited and compliant accounting system and a Top-Secret Facility Clearance. Over the last year, Nemean has grown its service area from Arizona into Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington DC supporting critical US Army, Air Force and Navy missions.