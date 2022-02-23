Nemean Solutions LLC was selected as Arizona’s Veteran-Owned Small Business in America’s Small Business Development Center 2021 Virtual Annual Report.
The Arizona SBDC selected eight Arizona small business clients — one each for Rural Development, Underserved Populations, Accelerators and Incubators, Export, Millennials and Gen
Z, Technology Development, COVID-19 Response and Veterans — to be featured in the report. All 50 states’ respective SDBCs consolidated their selections into the America’s SBDC 2021 Virtual Annual Report, which features small businesses served by more than 1,000 Small Business Development Centers in 62 state and regional networks.
The America’s SBDC annual report documents the important economic impact of SBDC programs and services, especially during times of challenge, and is submitted at the national level with federal legislators studying the need for additional small business assistance and stimulus.
Nemean provides niche professional cybersecurity, information technology and intelligence support services for U.S. military and federal government organizations. Nemean was selected, in part, as the AZSBDC Veteran-Owned Small Business for Arizona for its rapid growth in 2020 despite COVID-19 and its past (and continued collaboration) with the Cochise College SBDC.
In 2020 Nemean, in its third full year of business, secured more than $11 million in active prime and subcontract awards, was awarded three prime contracts and doubled its 2019 revenue from $1 million to $2.2 million.
The company has grown to more than three dozen full-time employees serving the military in Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama. Nemean was recently named a Cochise County “2020 America’s SBDC Success Award” Winner and a Department of Labor “HIRE Vets Gold Medallion” Recipient.
Nemean’s owners credit a large part of their early success to the Cochise College SBDC and its director, Mark Schmidt. Schmidt and the Cochise College team’s efforts directly resulted in a workable and practical business plan, early access to the Cochise College Procurement Technical Assistance Center and the Veterans Business Outreach Center.