Sierra Vista — Nemean Solutions, LLC (Nemean) was selected as Arizona’s Veteran-Owned Small Business in America’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) 2021 Virtual Annual Report. The Arizona SBDC (AZSBDC) selected eight Arizona small business clients – one for each category including Rural Development, Underserved Populations, Accelerators and Incubators, Export, Millennials and Gen Z, Technology Development, COVID-19 Response, and Veterans - to be featured in the report.
All 50 states’ respective SDBCs consolidated their selections into the America’s SBDC 2021 Virtual Annual Report, which features small businesses served by more than 1,000 Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) in 62 state and regional networks.
The America’s SBDC annual report documents the important economic impact of SBDC programs and services, especially during times of challenge, and is submitted at the national level with federal legislators studying the need for additional small business assistance and stimulus.
Nemean provides niche Professional Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Intelligence Support Services for US Military and Federal Government organizations. Nemean was selected, in part, as the AZSBDC Veteran-Owned Small Business for Arizona for its rapid growth in 2020 despite COVID-19 and its past (and continued collaboration) with the Cochise College SBDC. In 2020 Nemean, in its third full year of business, secured over $11 million dollars in active prime and subcontract awards across the next four years, was awarded three prime contracts (including a prime position on a $100+ million-dollar Navy support Indefinite Delivery/Infinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract), and doubled its 2019 revenue from $1,000,000 to $2,200,000. The company has grown to over three dozen full-time employees serving the US military in Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Alabama. Nemean was recently named a Cochise County “2020 America’s SBDC Success Award” Winner and a Department of Labor “HIRE Vets Gold Medallion” Recipient.
Nemean’s owners credit a large part of their early success to the Cochise College SBDC and its Director, Mark Schmidt. Mark and the Cochise College team’s efforts directly resulted in a workable and practical business plan, early access to the Cochise College Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) and the Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC), and critical networking opportunities. Simon E. Ortiz, Nemean Solutions CEO, stated, “The AZSBDC’srecognition of Nemean’s success as a Veteran-Owned Small Business is encouraging for many veteran business owners or future business owners; it shows many business and strategic plans can leverage established local education resources, like the Cochise College SBDC and the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation, and help grow and support veteran businesses in Southern Arizona.” Craig Mount, Nemean Solutions President, said, “Nemean would not be where it is without the mentorship of organizations like the Cochise College SBDC. Even with our early success, we know we are just getting started and we continue to collaborate with Mark each step of the way. It is truly an honor to represent Arizona as the AZSBDC Veteran Business for the America’s SBDC 2021 Virtual Annual Report”
Partner and Teammate Recognition
The Owners of Nemean Solutions would like to specifically thank a few of the mentors and teammates who greatly contributed to its 2020 growth and the success that enabled this national recognition:
Mr. Mel Albert (CEO and Managing Member); ICE Inc. (A great mentor who gave us our start.)
Mr. Frank J. Gonzalez (Program Director), Ms. Felisa Clem (Senior Program Manager), and Mr. Chris Chavez (Program Manager); General Dynamics Information Technology
Mr. Sam Pope (CEO) and Mr. Vince Apesa (President); Broadleaf, Inc.
Mr. David Gardner (CEO) and Mr. Wells Barlow (Chief Programs Officer); Advanced IT Concepts Mr. Eric Richards (Operations Director); Agile Defense, Inc.
Mr. Mike Eison (Director) and Mr. Nate Slate (Director); Dynetics, Inc.
Mr. Dan Glover (the best Business Development mentor we could ask for);
Mr. Barry Albrecht (Economic Development and Education Programs Advisor and trusted friend)
Submitted by Nemean Solutions