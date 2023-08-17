Nemean Solutions LLC, a Sierra Vista-based Small Business Administration certified 8(a) Native Hawaiian Organization, earned a spot on the Inc. Magazine’s “Inc. 5000,” a formal list of the fastest growing private companies in the United States, for the second year in a row.
In its second year of eligibility, Nemean ranked 755 out of the top 5,000 private companies that made the list in terms of revenue growth, earning a place in the top 15% nationwide on the Inc. 5000 list.
For the second year in a row, Nemean was the only Sierra Vista company to make the list. Nemean was one of the 130 Arizona-based companies to make the list in 2023, which included 80 repeat and 22 newly formed companies.
Nemean ranked in the top 20 in terms of growth out of all government services providers nationwide and in the top 15% of all companies across all industries nationwide. Rankings are ordered by the percentage of the company’s revenue growth rate. For Inc 5000 2023 rankings, Nemean’s revenue grew by a staggering 780%.
“We are very excited and humbled to be recognized by The Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row,” said Simon E. Ortiz, Nemean CEO and co-founder. “This recognition is a direct reflection of the hard work all our employees do daily across the entire company. It’s been another exciting year of growth for sure and being ranked by The Inc 5000 certainly is an incredible milestone for our young company. I firmly believe it indicates we are on the right track in our delivery of superior solutions for our nation’s military service members, contracting officers and government clients.”
Craig Mount, Nemean president and co-founder, says, “Last year we were surprised by our ranking, but this year we knew we were going to place highly on the Inc 5000. We are grateful to have such a fantastic business development team, mentors and stakeholders who outperform expectations every month. In just the first half of 2023 alone, Nemean and the Nemean Trideum Joint Venture have been awarded six major new contracts, with more to be announced soon, and hired dozens of new team members supporting critical military missions across the country. We are honored to be included with so many wonderful companies, including our mentor company, Trideum Corporation, on the 2023 Inc. 5000.
“We don’t operate alone — we thank our great partners at the Ho'okahua Hawaiian Foundation, our representatives at Bank of America who continue to trust us financially, “the Pride” which is our amazing workforce nationwide, and our headquarters and leadership team.”
Mount added, “We also want to thank our home community of Sierra Vista who support Nemean though organizations like the Arizona Small Business Administration, Cochise College Small Business Development Center, the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation, and Mayor Clea McCaa and his focus on economic development with the city of Sierra Vista. We believe that Nemean has a proven model for growth and success that others in southern Arizona may be inspired to follow.”
