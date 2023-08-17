Nemean Solutions LLC, a Sierra Vista-based Small Business Administration certified 8(a) Native Hawaiian Organization, earned a spot on the Inc. Magazine’s “Inc. 5000,” a formal list of the fastest growing private companies in the United States, for the second year in a row.

In its second year of eligibility, Nemean ranked 755 out of the top 5,000 private companies that made the list in terms of revenue growth, earning a place in the top 15% nationwide on the Inc. 5000 list.

