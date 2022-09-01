SIERRA VISTA — A Sierra Vista company has earned nationwide and statewide recognition for its growth as a business institution in the last five years.
After getting out of the military, Simon E. Ortiz and Craig Mount, who became co-founders of Nemeans Solutions LLC, worked for another company for several years and thereafter discovered creating their own company was a better alternative.
"If you don't own it, you're not going to get any further," Mount said. "We wanted to build something, we wanted to own something. The progression of that was let's take what we learned in the military and what we learned in contracting and we'll start Nemean."
Thus, Nemean was created in 2017 and has made strides in becoming successful, landing at No. 158 in the Inc. 5000 fastest growing firm in the United States list for 2022.
The Inc. 5000 list is published by Inc. Magazine and lists the 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. In the government services category, Nemean Solutions ranked fourth nationwide and first in Arizona.
The assessment is based on a company's revenue growth after annual audited paperwork and tax returns are filed. Mount said that in four years the company experienced 3,200% growth. According to the company's press release, it was the only Sierra Vista company to make the list.
Nemean is a defense contracting firm that provides specialized services including military intelligence, cybersecurity, IT services and computer engineering to support the defense, intelligence and aerospace sectors of the U.S government.
Nemean has grown to have 76 full-time employees with 22 based in Sierra Vista.
"We went from being a handful of us working here in Sierra Vista to work in 14 different states in less than a few years," Mount said.
The basis for Nemean Solutions stems from the co-founders having multiple graduate degrees and experience working for a previous company.
"We've had a lot really good mentors, too," Mount said. "We really utilized a lot of the local infrastructure that's in place."
Mount credited the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation, Small Business Administration and the Small Business Development Center for resources and knowledge.
The company was presented two awards on Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Haymore Plaza where multiple business organizations and Nemean's team were present.
Ortiz and Mount were tenants of the innovation center of the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation, where they received guidance and assistance.
Executive director of the AREDF, Mignonne Hollis, provided insight on the benefits of the innovation center and how Ortiz and Mount were able to benefit. Many times, entrepreneurs in the community may not be aware of the resources available in Sierra Vista that could facilitate enhancing their business.
'We want to ensure success all the way through," Hollis said. "Often times they don't know where resources are in the community."
Despite being a smaller city, growing a company like Nemeans in a place such as Sierra Vista has shown that business is possible anywhere.
"It shows you that it can be done," Hollis said. "Because I think that's often a thing that people think, that if you're in a rural area we can't grow a successful company. 'We can't be a one million dollar company.' Well, you absolutely can be. I think that it goes to show that this type of success, that these are things that other people can actually do and can aspire to."
Hollis assisted Mount's previous company before Nemean Solutions.
"I've always just been a listener in helping to point him in the right direction," she said. "He became a tenant in the innovation center. This is one of those things where we know our model is right for businesses and industries in our community."
The innovation center provides entrepreneurs with a subsidized space, WiFi and technology along with a business retention program.
Hollis has watched Mount develop and has watched him give back to the community by providing educational workshops to assist smaller businesses.
"It's been amazing to see him add staff and move to different cities in the United States and just his success," she said.
Hollis presented one of two awards to the team at the event.
"This is the most humble, fast-growing team I've met," she said.
Program Manager Armando Barnhart Jr. accepted the award on behalf of Ortiz and Mount.
"This is a direct reflection of the people we put into place," he said. "Our employees are the reason why are we growing so fast."
In addition to being Small Business Administration certified, Nemean has been recognized for being an organization that hires and supports veterans. It is also classified as a National Hawaiian Organization and is eligible for up to $100 million per contract.