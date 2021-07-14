Sierra Vista-based Nemean Solutions LLC and Huntsville, Alabama-based Trideum Corp. are teaming to form Nemean Trideum Joint Venture LLC, a new Small Business Administration approved All-Small Mentor-Protégé Program Joint Venture.
“This amazing partnership with Tridem is a major cornerstone to our strategic plan," said Nemean Solutions CEO and Managing Member Simon E. Ortiz.
"It allows Nemean to compete for larger contract opportunities under the SBA Mentor-Protégé Program with an established, successful, and aligned business partner. Under the NTSS JV banner, our federal government customers and existing partners gain additional small business options while leveraging proven experience and strong past performance of our mentoring member.”
“Trideum is proud to announce this new joint venture, in partnership with Nemean Solutions," said Favio Lopez, Trideum Corp. president. "This collaboration will leverage our respective proven experience and strong past performance in the areas of test and evaluation, training and education design and development, cybersecurity, modeling and simulation, and information technology for the U.S. Army and other DoD customers.”
NTSS JV, as an SBA approved Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture, is able to operate as an SBA 8(a) Economically Disadvantaged Business and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business providing advanced test and evaluation, modeling and simulations, military intelligence, cybersecurity/cyberspace operations support, enterprise IT solutions and more.
NTSS JV is eligible for direct and sole source contracts up to $4.5 million dollars as an 8(a) company and is also ideally suited for larger prime competitive contract efforts.
Nemean was recognized as 2020 Department of Labor “HIRE Vets” Gold Medallion Award recipient for its commitment to recruiting, employing, and retaining veterans and the “Veteran-Owned Small Business for Arizona” in the 2021 National SBDC Congressional and Legislative Small Business Report. The company has operations in Arizona, Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Washington, D.C.
Trideum was established in 2005 and has satellite offices in Arizona, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Virgina, Washington and Washington, D.C. The company has been named an Inc. 5000 “Fastest Growing Company” eight times.
Submitted by Nemean Solutions