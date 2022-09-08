Emotion. Eloquence. Enthusiasm.
These are all of the elements the new leader of the Alma Dolores International Dance Centre, now formally known as ADIDC, plans to bring to the legacy of the studio.
Alyxis Trujillo has been a student of ADIDC for longer than 15 years and has been the new owner of the dance studio since August.
At the young age of 5, Trujillo began dance lessons with Alma Dolores. Dolores retired in June after 25 years of operating her studio in Sierra Vista. Prior to opening the studio in the late ‘90s, Dolores had studios in Douglas, Arizona and Agua Prieta, Sonora. Dolores passed the torch to Trujillo before the end of the summer.
“She felt I was the one,” Trujillo said. “She trusted my business experience as well to run it, uplift it and uphold her legacy.”
“She knew what our style was,” Dolores said. “She knew what Sierra Vista’s people were looking for.”
With Fort Huachuca attracting residents from around the world, Dolores eventually expanded the classes to accommodate people who were moving to Sierra Vista to include international dance styles.
“Alyxis was one of the students that benefited from all of that because she took classes from all of those great teachers,” Dolores said. “She wants to continue providing that instruction to the people in Sierra Vista and the people that come from other places as well.”
Dolores trusted Trujillo to continue incorporating the artistic elements the dance studio offers.
“We are providing the opportunity to have a career,” Dolores said. “Not only do we have the recreational part covered, but we also have the professional part covered.”
Dolores banked on many years of experience and training in Guadalajara, Mexico, and areas throughout the United States.
“It’s a nonstop career,” Dolores said. “You have to share what you learn, that’s the purpose.”
Trujillo said she enjoys the directing, teaching and choreography aspects of dancing. She was chosen to become an assistant to Dolores and then eventually a lead instructor throughout her teens while coaching students older than herself.
After Trujillo graduated from high school, her parents found a dance school for her to attend in New Mexico, originally believing it was a summer dance camp that was relatively nearby.
Trujillo was shocked by what she discovered.
“There’s kids from Juilliard in this class and I’m not even close,” she said. “My technique is so behind. I finally realized I’m in an intensive because at the end of the intensive, a dance company comes to pick you up. This is a legit intensive, it wasn’t just a dance camp.”
Despite any setbacks, Trujillo said dance was the one thing she felt purely confident with and that nothing would hold her back.
“So if anything maybe dance was my one safe place,” Trujilo said. “Maybe that’s what it really was. It was the place I was good. It was the place I was my best. It was the place I felt like myself.”
Even after being leveled down to a different class, Trujillo showed up every day to the Juilliard ballet class but was turned away.
“Until the end of camp, I had leveled up finally,” she said. “They were putting me in the choreography not because I was good but I think it was my determination. I think the instructors kept me because they saw I was not giving up. I still was going to show up every morning to see if they would let me in.”
Trujillo said her visual retention was key in her performances.
The intensive consisted mostly of dance styles including jazz, ballet and modern contemporary.
At the end of the camp, Trujillo had three offers to go on tour.
When asked what the best quality a dancer should have to succeed, Trujillo’s one-word response was “heart.”
“This is my personal motto,” she said. “I can teach you the technique. I can train you. I can get you. I can fix your leaps. I can adjust your hips. I can’t teach you heart.
“People say all the time ‘I don’t know how to dance but I love it,’ that’s all I need. Tell me you love dance; we’ll get you to dance.”
ADIDC offers classes in various of forms of dance including ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, flamenco and folklorico among others.
Usually on a given day, two classes go on at the same time, with a total of 10 classes. The studio teaches students from the young age of 3 all the way up to a student who is in her late 70s.
The idea of taking on the ownership of the studio at first was a daunting task for Trujillo, but she felt she could persevere regardless of expectations. As she took on the business, she wanted to continue to build Dolores’ dance company. Often times, people would tell her she has big shoes to fill.
“I finally realize I don’t,” Trujillo said. “The shoe fits perfectly, but it’s a different shoe. Her and I, we literally wear the same size shoe, but they’re different. Hers might be Adidas and mine are Nike, whatever the case is. But the shoe fits perfect. Her love and her passion, this is her legacy.”
When she left town years ago, Dolores told Trujillo she would wait for her.
“I want to have rec performance and competitive,” Trujillo said. “I want to be able to have options that if you want to just come dance and not perform, that’s OK. If you’re coming and you love performing, and you want to be in one of our shows, great.
“I do believe it’s my duty that I went out in the world and experienced all that I experienced in the dance and entertainment industry and made those connections. To come back home and not use it would be wrong and a waste.”
Trujilo returned to town to help her father begin a restaurant business prior to the pandemic.
“Bringing people together through the art of the dance,” Trujillo said. “No matter where we’re from, language we speak or where we traveled, dance is a universal language.
“It’s important that we’re a consistent dance home or family for anybody that comes to Sierra Vista and Cochise County.”