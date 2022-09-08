Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Emotion. Eloquence. Enthusiasm.

These are all of the elements the new leader of the Alma Dolores International Dance Centre, now formally known as ADIDC, plans to bring to the legacy of the studio.

Tags