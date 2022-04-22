SIERRA VISTA — For some, fashion is a passion.
Allyne McFalls, who refers to herself as "Queen A," has been sewing since she was 7. It was difficult to find clothing that fit her size when she was young, due to being skinny and tall. As a result, McFalls began sewing her own clothes alongside her mother and grandmother.
"It was a necessity," she said. "It was a lost art, but now it's coming back. I never saw it as a business, I saw it as a hobby, and that's my therapy."
The passion she has put into sewing has now morphed into her own brick-and-mortar store called Di Vine Di Zions in the Landmark Plaza. She discovered the opportunity to sublease a space at the plaza and began Di Vine Di Zions eight months ago.
McFalls sews and customizes the clothes she sells in her new store while incorporating aspects of multiple cultures, including Asian and Native American.
The clothing materials McFalls specializes in is considered Afrocentric, composed of African fabric. She embodies her creativity by flaunting different styles, patterns and visuals in the wide variety of clothing.
To keep herself inspired and motivated, McFalls writes affirmations and famous quotes on her dry-erase board in the shop. She originally worked from home to create the products she sells. With faith in herself and having a customer base, McFalls decided opening her own shop at the West End would be in her best interest.
"Now I even have more customers that have come through because of the spot and what they're doing right now with Fry Boulevard, the West End," she said. "I'm like, I want to be there. I want to be where it's happening."
McFalls said she doesn't typically time herself when she creates articles of clothing; however, depending on the type of clothing and design, producing the product can take 10-15 minutes to several hours. She has designed several dresses for fashion shows held at the University of Arizona.
Lamont Arthur helped McFalls get initiated with the business. He has known McFalls for a long time and although they're not siblings by blood, they consider themselves spiritual siblings.
"I've been kind of on a mission for the African-American community," he said. "We need to lift each other up if there ever was a time."
Arthur said it was a heartbreak seeing the incident between Chris Rock and Will Smith at the Oscars. He said the two celebrities went in the wrong direction for the world to see.
"We have a lot work to do," Arthur said. "We've been divided and conquered so long we don't know how to get out of that mode, and I'm trying to be an example."
Arthur has been showing his support for Black-owned businesses in Sierra Vista and Tucson. He assisted McFalls with creating her first commercial for the shop where she is featured dancing to music in her new store.
Arthur plays the keyboard and Native American flute. He is also a drummer and percussionist. When not performing, he's sharing his musical knowledge through teaching.
There's a long way to go when supporting the community and trying to help lift others up, Arthur said. If the focus is changed, it will be easier to make an impact.
"There was a time when I grew up, my parents wanted to leave a better world for me, and they did," he said. "But I can't say that for my grandkids, that the world that we're leaving them is going to be better than where we're at right now."
McFalls described a recent interaction with a Caucasian customer who visited the store and wanted to try on a dress. The customer didn't know if it would be appropriate for her to wear it since she is not Black.
"I said honey, you can wear whatever you want to wear and wherever you want to wear," McFalls said. "If you like it, there's no law that says you can't."
McFalls started the Sierra Vista African American Community Coalition with the aim of unifying people. The coalition is in the works to possibly have the local police department help raise the flag for Junteenth this year.
At the end of the day, McFalls said we're all the same blood and same heart while she remains open minded to celebrating the diversity of cultures in the world.
"It's a big world, why put yourself in a box?" she said. "I don't want to fit in, I want to stand out, OK?"