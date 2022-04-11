A new coffee shop is bringing a bit of France to Sierra Vista. Quiche Catfé is a new French-themed cafe that has made its home at the former Gypsy Sips Cafe location.
Business owners Tad Kammeyer and his wife, Laureline Kammeyer, said they opened the business as a way of being able to pass on the legacy to their kids someday. The Kammeyers have been working on establishing the cafe, at 165 El Camino Real, Suite B in Sierra Vista, for the past six months. For Laureline, running her own cafe was a dream of hers since she was a teenager. The more she thought about it and discussed it with her family, as time went on, the dream became a reality.
Laureline grew up in the Provence area of France. She said she wanted to name the cafe after her great grandmother from France, Fideline. However, she felt the name might have been too sophisticated for a cafe and that she was looking for more of a quirky title for the business.
Laureline loves cats and her grandmother was born and raised in Paris. Her mother is also a native of France.
Laureline’s grandmother has terminal cancer and was becoming homesick for France.
“That’s when I decided to start bringing in more French food, baguettes, desserts, crepes,” she said. “We realized that we actually really love making that and my grandma was saying we made her think of when she was a kid again, so we wanted to share it. This is also for her.”
By the end of the year, the Kammeyers plan to serve dessert-style crepes. They’re also in the process of creating a special on the menu that would include mango habanero-filled crepes. The idea stemmed from the mango-flavored boba tea that is served by the recently-opened Maddy Hatter’s Okie Doughkie Bakery at The Mall at Sierra Vista.
“We were thinking about trying to mix the boba mango with the habanero in French food,” Tad said. “It works, surprisingly.”
Aside from serving quiche and coffee, the cafe features specialty lattes with flavors from raspberry rose and almond orange to chocolate cherry, all using natural extracts.
“Sierra Vista has 50 million coffee shops and it’s a great business to be into but we wanted to be able to stand out being French,” Tad said. “What better way to do that than to literally mix up our flavors the way we want us to be able to, using natural extracts and natural oils instead of fat-flavored syrups.
“Not only does it give you more intense flavor but it’s also extremely healthier. You can drink it every day without feeling guilty.”
The owners of Quiche Catfé accommodate guests regardless if they do or don’t want sugar in their drinks. The natural extracts provide the ability to get the extra flavor and sweetness in a coffee drink without having to add sugar.
“We have friends who are diabetic and it helps them to know that they could still enjoy that flavor without worrying about the sugar,” Laureline said.
She said the goal for the cafe is to remain small, while allowing the space to provide an intimate setting for guests, which would resemble a similar atmosphere one may find in cafes throughout Europe.
Tad created the entire bar for the shop while Laureline was either gifted or created the décor.
“It’s also very common in France that when you go to your grandma’s house, like which is kind of how I based it, is she’s the one who starts serving you food, drinks but you guys are talking in the kitchen,” Laureline said. You’re not sitting in the living room. You’re not sitting in the dining room. It’s at the kitchen counter. That’s where half the idea came from.”
Eventually, Laureline would like to take her family to France on a trip down memory lane and show them her old stomping grounds.
“I want to point to them, this is where I went to school, this is where I would go, this was my first house, this and that, and the memories of it and share it with them.”