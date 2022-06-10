SIERRA VISTA — “It’s a labor of love.”
That’s how Aaron Hennequin described the nearly finished, soon to be opened Doc’s Watering Hole at 1959 Frontage Road in Sierra Vista
The country themed dance hall will be a 7,000-square-foot, two-story, full-service restaurant with three cocktail stations along with a patio area in the back.
After visiting The Maverick King of Clubs, a country dance club in Tucson, Hennequin and his wife, Victoria Holts, felt that expanding entertainment options in Sierra Vista would be great for the area.
Hennequin is a retired Army warrant officer with 20 years of active service and a doctorate degree in strategic security. Holts served five years in the Army as a pharmacist technician. She possesses a pharm-D doctoral degree and pursued a career as pharmacist after leaving the Army.
The two spent many years apart due to their service. With a shared love of country music and dancing, starting a business together allows for them to make up for lost time.
“Twenty years in the military, five deployments, countless duty stations where she’s lived here or someplace, we’ve spent years apart,” Hennequin said. “Now we can get in each other’s hair. We wanted to do something so that we could be together.”
They started the business in October and expect to have a few soft openings during the last week of July by invitation only.
“We definitely want more entertainment here in Sierra Vista,” Holt said. “We’re really thinking about ways to have something to do for it.”
There are 19 full-time employees and 12 part-time employees budgeted to be hired at Doc’s Watering Hole.
An entertainment director was recently hired with the intent of having bands on stage with a possible guest DJ.
There will be space that will allow for events such as birthday parties or a Hail and Farewell for military personnel.
The pair have taken bar tending classes together and worked in restaurants where they were able to develop experience and gain insight on managing a team efficiently while meeting standards.
Hennequin said one of the interview questions they have been asking prospective employees is what they expect in an employer.
“The reason we ask that is that we’ve all been in a situation where we just don’t want to go to work,” Hennequin said. “Your day is ruined because you’re just thinking about going into that place and how busy it’s gonna be and how you’re under appreciated. We really strive to make it a team, a family-like atmosphere. Knowing what our employees want of us help keeps us in check.
“We think it’s great for Sierra Vista. It’s going to be a lot of fun for everybody.”