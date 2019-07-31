SIERRA VISTA — The owners of Brews Brothers Coffee will showcase a new event venue this weekend, hoping to entice both vendors and customers to partner up in the use of their rental space.
Jessica Sarinana, who owns Brews Brothers Coffee along with her husband, Ricardo Sarinana, said the updated facility, which formerly housed Highway 92 Cafe at 4235 S. State Highway 92, has a commissary kitchen on one side and an event hall on the other. She said the approximately 600-square-foot hall — outfitted with its own bathroom and a 200-square-foot gazebo out front — is perfect for parties of all kinds, from Super Bowl parties to anniversaries to birthdays or even weddings.
They are showing off the space with an inauguration of sorts on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m., with several vendors on hand, including a barbecue chef, baker, florist and photographer, among others. Brews Brothers will also be serving free coffee.
The idea, Jessica Sarinana said, is to promote local vendors and familiarize the public with the new event hall, where Sarinana said people will be able to scan through a compiled list of vendors to contract with them to create their perfect party.
For example, if someone wants to throw a Super Bowl party at the venue and want catered barbecue for the festivities, they can find such a vendor in the Sarinana’s portfolio and agree on what food offerings will be included. The same goes for florists, if people want flower decorations at their event, or a bakery for specialized cakes and such.
Thus, she said, the more vendors who are interested in getting involved, the better. Vendors who need kitchen space can use the commissary on site when it is not being used by Fuego, a catering company also owned by the Sarinanas which is available to cater events at the hall.
Sarinana said they feel like the new venue helps fill a void in the Sierra Vista area, while also helping other local businesses gain traction.
“It seems like here in Sierra Vista there are no event rooms, or they’re really, really expensive,” she said. “So, we want to be able, through that, to promote local vendors that ... can come in and make somebody’s event really nice for them.”
Another draw for customers considering renting the hall, Sarinana said, is that people don’t have to worry about cleaning up after their party or whatever the event may be.
“Even if a family or group of friends just wants to have a barbecue and don’t want to deal with the hassle of having it at their home or cleaning up, we can do that, too,” she said.
Rental rates are $30 per hour on weekdays and $40 per hour on weekends, with the total cost varying based on what other services renters would like to include in their event.
Dan Coxworth, Cochise County’s director of development services, said he is pleased to see an additional local option available for consumers in that space.
“When we see businesses like this filling what is a need out there in the community, the county is always going to be supportive of our local businesses,” Coxworth said.