SIERRA VISTA — If you've always felt you have a flair for floral design but didn’t have a workshop to nourish your creativity, a new business has opened its doors on the city’s east side with a do-it-yourself studio to help spark your talents for flower arrangement.
Following its grand opening Dec. 3, Prairie Floral Design Studio at 3821 State Route 92 in the Pima Plaza next to City Creek Furniture Mall is offering what most flower shops don’t: A workspace where customers can make their own flower arrangements.
It’s an innovative concept owner Tanya Cherry has come up with to provide customers and do-it-yourselfers a place for flower arranging and other crafts where they can rub elbows with and meet others with similar talents.
"I offered a similar workshop space in my flower boutique in Nebraska, and people just loved it," said Cherry, a former marriage and family therapist. "People and businesses utilized it make anything they wanted, from signs, wreaths and crafts to flower arrangements. It also brought a lot of different people in the community together working on creative projects."
The workspace inside the 2,000-square-foot shop has four tables and can hold up to 20 people.
“Our mission is to provide an opportunity to find light through cultivating and enriching a shared floral experience and sharing time with people,” said Cherry, who has more than 10 years of design experience along with owning a flower shop for seven years. “We also offer creative coaching to other floral shops and individuals in the industry.”
You don’t have to make your own floral designs. If you prefer to simply purchase a flower arrangement, Prairie Floral Design Studio can provide you with a stunning floral display for any occasion, including weddings, special events, funerals and birthdays as well as everyday florals. Cherry takes the time to listen to your needs and will come up with colorful ideas that will provide you what you are looking for.
Open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, the family-owned floral boutique also delivers within a 20-mile radius that includes Sierra Vista, Fort Huachuca, Hereford and Huachuca City.
Cherry said she plans to offer public and private workshops on floral arrangement as well as a rental space for those looking for their own creative workspace.
If you’re itching to try your hand in a Christmas centerpiece design workshop, the studio is hosting its first design event from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11. For $60 per person, participants can take home a one-of-a-kind holiday design as a Christmas gift or for your household.
Tickets for the event include flowers and products necessary to complete a centerpiece and personalized instruction.
