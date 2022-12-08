SIERRA VISTA — If you've always felt you have a flair for floral design but didn’t have a workshop to nourish your creativity, a new business has opened its doors on the city’s east side with a do-it-yourself studio to help spark your talents for flower arrangement.

Following its grand opening Dec. 3, Prairie Floral Design Studio at 3821 State Route 92 in the Pima Plaza next to City Creek Furniture Mall is offering what most flower shops don’t: A workspace where customers can make their own flower arrangements.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?