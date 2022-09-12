ives 1

Col. John Ives talks of the responsibilities he has taken on as the Fort Huachuca’s new garrison commander on Thursday.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

FORT HUACHUCA — The new garrison commander on post is interested in a lot more than just making sure all the missions on this installation are running smoothly. Col. John Ives also wants Fort Huachuca involved in helping entrepreneurs — including the spouses of soldiers — grow their businesses in Sierra Vista and beyond.

Ives, 45, who became garrison commander in June, has been running his ideas concerning helping businesses grow, past several entities and local stakeholders, to include the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce and the city's economic development director Tony Boone, as well the University of Arizona, Cochise College, Sierra Vista Police, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office and Canyon Vista Medical Center.

Tags