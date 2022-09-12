FORT HUACHUCA — The new garrison commander on post is interested in a lot more than just making sure all the missions on this installation are running smoothly. Col. John Ives also wants Fort Huachuca involved in helping entrepreneurs — including the spouses of soldiers — grow their businesses in Sierra Vista and beyond.
Ives, 45, who became garrison commander in June, has been running his ideas concerning helping businesses grow past several entities and local stakeholders, including theSierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce and the city's Economic Development Director Tony Boone, as well the University of Arizona, Cochise College, Sierra Vista Police, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office and Canyon Vista Medical Center.
Ives is thinking business incubator, an organization that helps startup companies and individual entrepreneurs to develop their businesses by providing a full-scale range of services starting with management training and office space and ending with venture capital financing.
"It's actually a conglomerate of concepts we're pulling together," Ives said recently in his office on post. "We want to bring a lot of different resources from across the community and across the installation to help an entrepreneur who has a good idea to grow their business."
One of the groups Ives is interested in helping are the spouses of soldiers on post. The main tenets of the plan, Ives said, is to keep a spouse employed "from duty station to duty station" so that the soldier can remain in the military.
"We want our spouses to be employed," Ives said. "And if we can keep the soldier in the military and we can keep the spouse employed, then they have a much better chance of staying together."
He mentioned that his wife and his mother — Ives' father also served in the Army — made great sacrifices as they followed their husbands to various assignments.
One of the ideas Ives mentioned includes helping a spouse create a business on post that can later be sold to the spouse of another soldier assigned to Fort Huachuca, sort of like a franchise. The spouse who sells the business can continue it at their soldier's next duty station.
He also said the spouse could sell the business to an entrepreneur in the city and have that person grow the business in the community.
Ives also said Fort Huachuca has a plethora of resources that could be used to invite people from the area to open businesses inside the installation. He mentioned three ideas — a bicycle club, a hiking club and a business that could put to use an obstacle course on post that has been sitting idle.
"We could have a bike business," he said, a bike rental business that would allow individuals to explore the installation. "We have an obstacle course that no one has used for years. We can bring in a company that would bring in people for the obstacle course for business retreats for a weekend."
He said such a business would draw patrons to the area's hotels and restaurants.
Another idea that's coming to the installation is the Clothes Closet, Ives said. This involves donations of business attire so that soldiers who are getting ready to leave the military or spouses of active soldiers can choose outfits appropriate for job interviews.
Boone, a former garrison commander at Fort Huachuca, said he appreciates Ives' ideas to grow businesses.
" ... He and I have only had initial conversations," Boone said. "I am looking forward to digging deeper into these concepts and finding ways the city can add to our partnerships with Fort Huachuca as we move forward on business development together."
In addition, the installation will be opening a bar called Fiddler's Green that Ives said could be an extension of the city's West End. The bar will be located at the corner of the Thunder Mountain Activity Center. He said officials could reach out to local breweries and invite them to sell their beers at the new watering hole.
Ives' ideas have great potential, said Melany Edwards-Barton, chief executive officer of the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce.
"I'm thrilled that Fort Huachuca is interested in working with Sierra Vista and the chamber and local incubator programs," she said. "I think that's going to go far. We're also working with the University of Arizona's Tech Parks."
Edwards-Barton also said the new bar planned for the installation, as well as Ives' plan to possibly open the Buffalo Soldier Gate on weekends, would facilitate a gateway for soldiers and the public into the West End district and the post.
"This is becoming very organic because people are throwing out ideas," Ives said.
He said he and representatives from the various entities he has reached out to will be having a meeting in late September to talk more about the plans.
Fort Huachuca spokeswoman Tanja Linton said Ives "is bringing some fresh ideas in the way we do things."