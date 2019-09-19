BENSON — In an effort to bring economic prosperity to Cochise County, Southwestern Communities Coalition (SWCC), a new non-profit organization, unveiled its mission and its dedication to bring jobs back and fight for private property rights to a standing-room only crowd.
Benson and county officials joined with business owners, ranchers and interested area residents Wednesday and filled the former Butterfield Station restaurant to learn about SWCC, which has grown in membership to include 16 counties in Arizona and New Mexico.
“The mission of the Southwestern Communities Coalition is to promote thriving communities, sustainable growth, a strong economy, sound stewardship of natural resources and protection of property rights,” said SWCC executive director Brian Seasholes. “We’re here to be an advocate for a brighter future.”
He explained many rural areas of the southwest are losing population, and the organization intends to reverse the exodus via supporting “sustainable growth, building a strong economy, establishing a sound stewardship of natural resources and protecting private property rights. We are committed to supporting job creation and economic opportunities.”
Economic stagnation can be caused in part by litigation of “fake environmental groups,” he continued. “They are driven by an extreme commitment to radical agendas and have placed a stranglehold on many key industries.”
“Pressure placed on industries through lawsuits brought by these groups cause real-world harm to families who depend on them,” according to SWCC. “Lawsuits often result in family separation, loss of homes, savings and property values. There are increasingly powerful ‘astro-turf’ groups which are fake environmentalists that don’t own, rent or lease land.
“They are bent on impeding private landowners and can even drive them off the land through lawsuits. These groups are essentially lawsuit mills that alienate Southwestern landowners. If these groups were serious about environmental conservation, they would put their hundreds of millions of dollars in annual budgets to achieve real, not fake, conservation, such as owning, renting and leasing land.”
Seasholes told the gathering, “We’re here to push back against the fake environmental groups. They just file lawsuits. They don’t have boots on the ground.”
Benson Mayor Toney King said, “This coalition is set to help rural cities. They want to bring in responsible development. It will mean more jobs.”
King related the effects of losing population in the county, of children moving out in order to find jobs. He wants to build the economy so generations of Benson children can find employment near home.
“We want our children and grandchildren to have the same opportunities as we had,” King continued. “Help us fight this fight.”
Benson Vice Mayor Joe Konrad also pleaded, “Please recognize we are not the enemy. Evil is masquerading as environmentalists. We are not the enemy.”
Benson’s future
Benson has been a battleground for a multi-purpose, planned development of 28,000 homes on 12,000 acres located between Hwy. 90 and I-10. Environmental groups are involved in litigation represented by Earthjustice to halt the development which could bring as many as 70,000 people over a 20-year span to the small town of 4,837.
Environmental groups have used the courts to stop any progress on Villages at Vigneto based on concerns of the impact 70,000 new residents could have on threatened and endangered species due to its proximity to the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area and on the aquifer. Though the U.S. Fish and Wildlife has given the green light to the Army Corps of Engineers for construction to begin, all parties are awaiting a decision by Arizona Senior U.S. District Judge Raner Collins.
Stu Gillespie, attorney from Earthjustice, said Thursday he is still awaiting the decision of Judge Collins on a ruling to request El Dorado, LLC, complete an environmental impact statement and insist the Army Corps of Engineers withhold the Clean Water 404 permit which allows grading and filing of washes in the project.
This is Part 1 of a two-part series on the luncheon.