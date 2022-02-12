SIERRA VISTA — A new Alice in Wonderland themed-bakery has joined the list of small local businesses opening at The Mall at Sierra Vista.
With a passion and love for baking throughout her entire life, owner Madison Bernal felt this would be the best time and place to establish a bakery since there aren’t many in town.
The name of the newly opened business, Mattie Hatter’s Okie Doughkie Bakery, is located in the food court area of the mall and offers an assortment of baked goods, including cookies, cupcakes, edible cookie dough and sweet, savory drinks like multi-flavored boba teas and lemonades.
The bakery recently had its soft and grand opening last week with a special offering of a free cookie to go with any item purchased by guests. It is among the growing number of new shops that have made the town’s mall their base spot.
“I’ve heard a lot of different comments from people that say ‘I’m so glad that new things are coming into the mall to help draw business’,” Bernal said.
Bernal incorporated the theme of Alice in Wonderland to share her love for the story and its cast of characters.
“I think it’s good to help engage the community more and give them a good place to hang out and grab a drink or something to eat,” Bernal said.
This is Bernal’s first storefront. Her earliest entrepreneurial beginnings started with a home-baking business that made its way to the farmer’s markets in Sierra Vista and Bisbee. While receiving positive feedback and a following from her bakery items, she decided it was time to expand the business. She said she would often be asked to supply decorated cookies for weddings as well.
Originally from the Phoenix area, she moved to Sierra Vista last year to live near her family. Her mother and cousin are assisting her at the bakery as she continues building momentum with her new business.
While living in Phoenix, Bernal was the manager for Café Zupas and credits her role there for giving her the foundation on how to operate and manage a business.
Recently, affordability is a key factor in how the mall has made a comeback with new brick-and-mortar storefronts.
Sabra Albritton, manager of The Mall at Sierra Vista, said community events and craft shows twice a month have brought in shopping traffic.
The mall is 90% occupied with only two vacant spaces.
“A long time ago, we used to be all mom-and-pops stores, and the nationals came in and took it away from them,” Albritton said.
She explained that online shopping and the pandemic have pushed some of the national chain stores out from malls.
“Now I think it’s coming back around to the locals that provide a different flair that maybe the nationals couldn’t provide,” she said. “People just want to stay local now.”