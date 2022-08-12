SIERRA VISTA — A new business in town is imprinting the beginning foundations of success.
Husband and wife Brandon and Tammy Ritenour own the Loyal Ink Custom Printing shop off Fry Boulevard at the West End. The printing store specializes in custom garment printing.
“Loyal Ink is just being loyal to our customers and giving them the best product that we can,” Tammy said.
“Also being loyal to our community, our first responders, the veterans and active military,” Brandon added.
Loyal Ink had its grand opening on July 31 and had the a fundraiser event with the Buena High School cheerleading team.
Having lived in the area for 13 years, Tammy said giving back to the community means a lot to her and she would like to do more fundraising events.
The entrepreneurial duo also own a flight apparel line called True Flight Crew. True Flight Crew has been in operation for four years and is known for its tattoo inspired designs for aviation and air medical.
Prior to starting Loyal Ink, the Ritenours had someone printing their designs on products. They had the option to purchase local business equipment and began Loyalty Ink Printing in April before moving into their new location this summer.
“The opportunity fell into our lap, and we’re like ‘well, we can cut out the middle man for that business,’ and start doing custom designs for everyone else,” Tammy said.
At Loyal Ink, the couple are working with garments including hoodies and sweatshirts. They plan to expand their services.
Due to their relationship with the fire department, the business couple has been working on a lot of uniform printing for a myriad of fire departments in the county.
Loyal Ink Printing works with direct-to-garment and digital screen printing, which doesn’t require as much of a setup process as opposed to standard screen printing. Brandon explained there’s a lot of components with direct to garment, and it isn’t as common as screen printing.
“There’s no minimum for us,” he said. “That works well with small business, especially new small businesses.”
In addition to printing services, the company has also helped design a couple of logos for small businesses.
Due to the affordability and a well-fitted space for the business, Loyal Ink is suited at the West End revitalization area. The couple said the strip mall they’re has almost filled with businesses in recent months.
“We wanted something on Fry,” Tammy said. “How the West End is getting redone and it’s kind of working its way down here — this is a perfect location.”
Brandon said he got into simple screen printing for his band. He says he is mostly self-taught.
“Trial and error, and YouTube,” he said.
“Now he’s like a perfectionist — one thing is off and he’s like nope, nope!” Tammy laughed.
Despite the economic challenges many small businesses currently face, Tammy and Brandon both felt the time was now for Loyal Ink.
“Generally in small business right now, inflation is a challenge,” he said.
With five children and working full-time jobs, Tammy and Brandon find themselves printing on their days off for a business that is beginning to bear the fruits of their labor.
“It’s already taken off and we haven’t really technically been open,” Brandon said.
Loyal Ink provides printing services by appointment only, which can be set up via email or call.