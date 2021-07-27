As I have mentioned before, farmers’ markets are an ancient invention brought to us by the Egyptians some 5,000 years ago. The Europeans then brought the market concept to America, and, in 1634, the first farmers’ market opened in Boston. But did you know that farmers’ markets almost died out during the 20th century?
Being a market where the local farmers get a chance to meet their customers face-to-face and sell their produce is what almost killed the markets. Why, you ask? Well, if there are no farms then what does an unemployed farmer have to bring to the market?
But before I get into that I would like to welcome some new vendors to the market.
Rick Sauerbrey and Auralee Durecki bring 30 or so years of baking experience to the market with Mystic Eatz. They bake white and sourdough breads, pies, cinnamon rolls, assorted other baked goods and they make jams.
John with the Rocky Creek Ranch, hailing out of Hereford, specializes in “Farm Fresh Butt Nuggets” as a sign at his booth says. He carries quail, chukar, and duck eggs along with eggs from cage-free chickens raised on organic feed.
Zumi Juice owned by Kristie and Chris Zoumis provides refreshing fresh-squeezed fruit-based juice drinks. They are starting with a small selection of recipes, but plan to expand the selection as they grow.
Just a head’s up, if you spend $10 or more at Greywood Company, you get an extra free item this week.
I’d also like to give a shout out to a young lady by the name of Chloe who jumped in when asked to bring her booth Chloe’s Creations to the market as a fill-in when another vendor couldn’t make it. She brought her collection of soaps and accessories and vows to be back for the Christmas season if not sooner.
Now back to “the rest of the story” as Paul Harvey used to say. In the early part of the 20th century the worst economic downturn in the history of the industrialized world hit America. The years from 1929 to 1939 are known as “The Great Depression.” The stock market crashed in October 1929, sending Wall Street into a panic and consequently financially destroyed millions of investors. By 1933 about 15 million Americans were unemployed and nearly half the country’s banks had failed. Several events had caused this problem long before it happened, but eventually all of this affected the farmer directly and all consumers indirectly.
Consumer confidence vanished; spending and investment slowed to a trickle, causing a slowdown in production and a rise in unemployment. The unemployment caused less money in the market and more people to buy on credit. Foreclosures and repossessions soared, including farms.
Farmers were especially hit hard in 1931, as Mother Nature added to the devastation with severe droughts in the Midwest farming regions and the Southern plains, along with high winds and dust from Texas to Nebraska, killing people, livestock and crops. It was called “The Dust Bowl” but known by all as the “Dirty Thirties” and it forced what little farmers were left to leave the farmland and move to cities in search of jobs.
Many farmers didn’t have the money during the Depression to harvest their crops, and just left them rotting in the fields. Ironically, this had the effect of leaving people everywhere without food, feeding the devastation caused by the economic collapse. By 1934, roughly 35 million acres of farmland had been made useless for farming. On top of that, the winds rendered the topsoil from an area about three-quarters the size of Texas, another 125 million acres, blowing in the wind. These “Black Blizzards” as they were called carried topsoil as far east as Washington, D.C., and New York City. There were even reports of ships in the Atlantic Ocean coated with dust. The Dust Bowl period lasted for five years until the end of 1939 when it began to rain again in normal cycles. The damage was done, however, and the effects lingered until well into the 1950s.
With the end of the Depression, America went to war. A government program to help the war effort was the introduction of the “victory garden” as families were encouraged to grow their own food, freeing up food for the troops. This met with limited success as most stopped after the war, but it did have the effect of reviving the farmer’s market concept, particularly in San Francisco. In 1943, what was left of farmers couldn’t find an outlet for the products and people couldn’t get enough of the fresh vegetables they wanted. So, John Brucato, a man with a plan and founder and director of the San Francisco Victory Garden Council, opened the San Francisco farmers’ market on Aug. 12, 1943, as a trial run. It was an outstanding success as more than 1,000 people showed up the first day. By the third day of the market nearly 50,000 people had bought out 135 farm truckloads of farm products. The farmers’ market boom had started again and by 2004 there were more than 3,700 farmers’ markets across the country and that is only the ones that were reported. As you can see, farmers’ markets are still here and thriving to this very day.
In the “Sierra Vista Farmers Market: Market this week” article that appeared in the Sierra Vista Herald, dated Dec. 25, 2018, Jim and Diane Jones turned over the management reins for the SVFM to Winnie and William Struse. Not only are they now the managers of our market, they are also farmers in their own right. They own Backyard Gardening & Growing, providing fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables in the true spirit of a farmers’ market.
The Struse family garden started in 2008 as a family project using the encouragement and teaching of their friend Clinton Gray, who used to have a farm called “Garden of Eat’n” south of Sierra Vista. Even though there were five kids in the family and everyone was actively involved, it didn’t take very long to figure out that the garden produced more than what was needed. Now what? Well, 2008 also became the year they opened a booth at our market with a selection of onions and baseball-bat sized zucchini. As time progressed, and with a little nudge from the market manager of that time, so did the variety of produce.
Winnie’s passion is, however, growing flowering plants and as such, always has a variety of small plants and flowers at her booth. Her oldest daughter was the master flower arranger in the family, but marriage took her away, so mom is now the flower arranger. On the produce side her favorites tend toward the fruits. They grow apricots, peaches, seven different varieties of plums and pluots (a cross between plums and apricots), figs and a little later in the season they’ll have citrus such as oranges, mandarins, limes, lemons and cumquats. Even though it is said you can’t grow citrus in Arizona, the secret is to get past the first five years and then the trees are much heartier and the survival rate is much greater. Since the plants were small enough when they started, they wrapped them in Christmas lights and covered them to protect from the cold.
Among the produce she carries are cucumbers, squash, bell peppers, jalapenos, basil, eggplant, turnips and other peppers. Tomatoes are on the way, but she brought some cherry tomatoes and yellow tomatoes with her this past week. As the tomatoes grow, she plans to bring more varieties until the frost comes and ends the season on tomatoes. Just to round things out, she also carries farm fresh eggs.
All of the farming practices are done outdoors using standard farming techniques, although she does add a few newer technologies to her garden, one being solar mulch, a biodegradable plastic covering for the plants, that is thin and helps control moisture and weeds. Since Arizona is a little on the windy side, she also uses a product called Agribon, a fabric type material, stretched over hoops to ward off the effects of the wind on small plants. During the colder months she puts the hoops over the delicate plants such as lettuce, spinach and kale to help keep them from freezing.
Check out her booth. I can testify to her apricots, cherry tomatoes, and figs as I have had them all. I can tell you they all taste great! If you miss her here, look for her at the Rillito Market in Tucson on Sundays, but only during the summer months.
Along with Backyard Gardening and Growing, our market also features the following produce vendors:
The Echoing Hope Ranch from down in Hereford, as its website says, “is a place where teens and adults with autism can be productive in a peaceful, supportive environment in Southern Arizona.”
Located in Hereford, Horton’s Farm is a family business run by Mark and Jessica with help from the kids to bring fresh produce and eggs to our market. The summer crops bring eggplant, cucumbers, squash, chilis, carrots, bell peppers, onion, garlic, beets, radishes, zucchini and a variety of other produce as it becomes available such as lettuce, spinach, arugula, green beans, tomatoes, some herbs and watermelons and blackberries. Come check out the selection.
Michael began Just a Pinch 10 years ago when the market was still at the corner location on Wilcox Avenue. He specializes in herbs and cuttings. You can get small herb plants as well as bunches of cut herbs. If you want to start your own plants with cuttings, he has a good selection of those, too. He is working on growing other produce items to bring at a later date.
Ruth’s Hens and Garden, a 10-year veteran of our market, brings an assortment of plants, flowers and produce. The selections of her summer crops include white and green cucumbers, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, eggplant, peppers, figs, gala apples, and a large selection of potted plants, including fruit trees.
The Triple J&R MicroFarm brings a selection of fresh microgreens and sprouts.
As always, many of the market vendors accept WIC Farmers Markets & Senior Farmers Markets Vouchers in exchange for fresh fruits and vegetables. SNAP vouchers can also be used at some of the vendors’ booths. You can use your EBT card at the info booth for SNAP vouchers and Double UP tokens (unlimited amount right now).
We are looking forward to seeing you all at this coming week’s market. For information on all our vendors and the products they will be bringing, please see this week’s Farmers’ Market newsletter at www.sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Also, check out our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sierravistafarmersmarket/.
Submitted by “Uncle” Ralph Wildermuth