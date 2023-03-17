Fast-paced and to the point. That’s how the request for Fast Pitch grants plays out. Presenting a request for funding in front of a live panel isn’t always easy. But nonprofits are finding it’s worth the effort. Fifteen nonprofit organizations received grant funding from the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona in the form of a Fast Pitch Grant, totaling just over $33,000.

Fast Pitch grants provide funding to nonprofit organizations to use towards education or technology that help the organization operate more effectively and productively. Attending national conferences, providing staff training, installing donor database software, and purchasing computers/printers are examples of Fast Pitch projects.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?