Fast-paced and to the point. That’s how the request for Fast Pitch grants plays out. Presenting a request for funding in front of a live panel isn’t always easy. But nonprofits are finding it’s worth the effort. Fifteen nonprofit organizations received grant funding from the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona in the form of a Fast Pitch Grant, totaling just over $33,000.
Fast Pitch grants provide funding to nonprofit organizations to use towards education or technology that help the organization operate more effectively and productively. Attending national conferences, providing staff training, installing donor database software, and purchasing computers/printers are examples of Fast Pitch projects.
“The Legacy Foundation Board joins me in congratulating this year’s Fast Pitch awardees”, commented Margaret Hepburn, CEO of the Legacy Foundation.
She added, “We were very impressed by the pitches and the enthusiasm for their projects.”
The following organizations were awarded funding:
Arizona Rangers
Bisbee Restoration Association & Historical Society Inc.
Bisbee Science Exploration and Research Center
Boys and Girls Club of Bisbee
Boys and Girls Club of Sierra Vista
Chiricahua Community Health Centers, Inc.
Cochise County Master Gardener Assoc.
Ecotopia
Friends of the Sierra Vista Animal Shelter
Love Muziq Operation 13:2
Patagonia Regional Aquatic Center
Patagonia Regional Times
Sierra Vista Symphony
Tombstone Marshall’s Office
Willcox Theater and Arts, Inc.
In addition to offering grants to nonprofits, the Legacy Foundation offers monthly technical support in grant writing, nonprofit finance, and Board governance. Monthly networking workshops on topics such as fundraising are also available. Need resources? Search the Legacy Foundation Resource Guide which contains over 400 current listings of resources from across Cochise County. For information, check out the Legacy Foundation website, LFSAZ.org.
Submitted by The Legacy Foundation of Southern Arizona
