NEW YORK — Oil prices are creeping higher and raising concerns about the impact on inflation’s cooling trajectory, consumers’ wallets and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy.

U.S. crude oil prices started rising in early summer after slipping or holding relatively steady for most of the year. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. measure, is up 15% for the year and above $90 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard is up 5% for the year and has also breached the $90 mark.

