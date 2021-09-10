Online marketing is the best way to reach more people for any business, but sometimes it can be difficult to know where to start and how to keep up. The potential for growth in the online space is unlimited but the competition is fierce. The tools you use for digital marketing can make a big difference in how professional and attractive your business looks, which influences your earning potential.
Even if you’re a team of one (and graphic design isn’t your specialty), your visuals don’t have to look like they were done by an amateur. Using a tool like Canva, you have access to graphics and animated video templates that can be edited to suit your brand identity and message. This tool is available as a desktop and mobile app and has several features available for free. You can access a library of stock images and remove backgrounds from photos with the paid subscription.
Digital marketing is more than social media, so it’s important to have a variety of channels at your disposal to share your content and make sales offers. One of the most powerful channels is email, and you can get started for free using Mailchimp.
Using an email service provider (instead of your Yahoo or Gmail) to manage your subscribers comes with benefits like segmentation and automation so you can strengthen your relationships with potential customers. Imagine a prospect signing up for your email list and receiving a series of messages that introduces you, your business and your products, and they purchase without needing to have a direct conversation with you. Email allows you to create an elevated experience for your potential customers, at scale, without your day-to-day involvement.
Lastly, it doesn’t matter which tools you use for digital marketing if you don’t have anything interesting or valuable to say, so you need content. Instead of scouring the internet looking for your ideal customers you can use a tool like Google Trends to do the work for you. Simply enter the search terms related to your product or area of expertise and see how frequently those terms are being searched regionally in the country and see related terms and topics. Knowing what users are searching for helps you know which content to create.
According to the Census Bureau, half a million new businesses were started in January 2021, which means more competition for consumer attention online. Now is a great time for you to elevate your business presence to attract people who are looking for your products and ready to buy.